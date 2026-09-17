Spectator by Seema Goswami: We need a new POV

A few months ago, I was introduced to an Italian lady who is a big India lover and visits our country every few months. It was her last night in India and as is routine these days, we exchanged social media handles and started following one another on Instagram. So far so banal. It was only on her next visit to India that her Insta handle came to life — and gave me pause to stop and reexamine my own life. She was in Delhi for a few days before heading off to Rajasthan and her Instagram was full of images of the city that I live in. But these were not images of Humayun’s Tomb or Sunder Nursery or even Lodi Garden. These were pictures of ordinary life, the kind that we take for granted in the place we call home. There was a colourful Ganesh idol under a sprawling banyan tree; there was a roadside stall selling colourful clothes; there was a leafy Delhi colony, looking green and verdant after a monsoon shower.

Look at the city’s festivities through a tourist’s eyes, and you’ll see their beauty. (ADOBE STOCK)

Looking at the those images, I realised that I had become blind to the beauty of my own life — and to the attractions of the place in which I live it. I had lost the sense of wonder that a fresh eye brings to familiar surroundings. But these pictures didn’t just remind me of what I had lost. They also made me fall in love with my city — and my life — all over again. If that sounds like something you might want to try, here are just some ways to begin. First off, teach yourself to become a tourist in your own city. You can do the normal home-office commute through the week, but use the weekends to explore your city with the eyes of an outsider. I began doing this during Covid, when it was impossible to travel anywhere else. After beginning with the obvious stuff like old Mughal era monuments I had just driven by in the past, I moved on to exploring the different parks and forested areas that dot the city. That period of exploration helped me realise just how much beauty lay around me if only I took the trouble to look. So, I can’t recommend it too highly.

Take a detour from your daily routine to shop in a new part of the city. (ADOBE STOCK)