Green veggies, milk, legumes and more: Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 4 foods that you must include in your daily diet to get leaner and stronger

Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, the co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy, is highlighting four foods to prioritise in your daily diet. In an Instagram video shared on October 5, the fitness coach explains why these foods deserve a spot in your daily rotation.

With endless nutrition advice online telling you what to cut out, avoid or eat more of, figuring out what should actually make it to your plate every day can feel overwhelming. But a balanced diet does not have to be complicated. The key is to prioritise everyday foods that provide the protein, fibre , vitamins and minerals your body needs, while keeping meals nourishing and satisfying.

Green leafy vegetables Green leafy vegetables are "nutrient powerhouses,” packed with fibre, vitamins and essential minerals. They are also relatively low in calories while adding plenty of volume to meals, which can help you feel fuller for longer. Raj recommends including a green vegetable in your daily diet – even on days when leafy greens are not on the menu.

He highlights, “Number one, green leafy vegetables. Even if you can't find something leafy on a daily basis, make sure you're eating some form of green vegetables at least once a day, every day. Why? Because these are low in calories and high in nutrients. And that means high in fibre, high in vitamins, especially A, C, E, and K, high in a whole bunch of minerals. These are nutrient powerhouses.”

Milk or yoghurt Milk and yoghurt are nutrient-rich dairy products that provide a good source of protein, making them particularly valuable for vegetarians. Including them regularly in your diet can help support your daily protein intake while also providing other essential nutrients.

Raj explains, “Number two, milk or yoghurt. Why? Because calcium, protein, and most importantly, vitamins B12 and B2. Especially if you're a vegetarian, you need to make sure you're consuming some form of milk or yoghurt every day.”

High-protein, low-fat foods Next on Raj’s list are protein-rich foods that are relatively low in fat. Prioritising these options and including a source of lean protein in each meal can help you meet your daily protein requirements.

The fitness coach notes, “Number three, high protein foods that are low in fats. Examples: meats, seafood, eggs, low-fat paneer, or protein powder. Why? Because you're not getting enough protein and you need to prioritise it. This needs to happen at least during one meal, ideally during every meal.”

Lentils, legumes or beans Lentils, legumes and beans are excellent everyday staples that can help keep you satiated and fit easily into a balanced diet. Along with providing a good source of plant-based protein, they are rich in fibre, making them a simple way to boost your daily fibre intake.

The fitness coach stresses, “Number four, some form of lentils, legumes, or beans. Why? Because these are moderately high in protein, very high in fibre, extremely satiating, and are perfect to be everyday foods.”

“If you can include these four foods every day, and by every day, I mean most of the days, you will look, feel, and function better one day at a time,” concludes Raj.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.