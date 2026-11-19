Many put off seeing a doctor until they feel unwell or notice a symptom that's hard to ignore. For some men, the pressure to appear fit and put on a brave face can make it harder to speak up about a health concern. These expectations can also make routine check-ups feel easy to skip. This is especially true when you feel ‘fine.’

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Ahead of International Men's Day on November 19, let's take a closer look at seven health checks men should know about. Dr Chirag Bhandari, andrologist and founder of the Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health (IASH), revealed how age, lifestyle, family history and symptoms can help determine which checks to discuss with your doctor and when.

“A man's health tests should depend on his age, lifestyle and medical history. Younger men may not always need extensive testing, but habits such as eating unhealthy food, gaining weight, smoking, lack of exercise and poor sleep can increase the risk of health problems, even in the late 20s,” Dr Bhandari said.

This means the tests vary, depending on your lifestyle. Two men of the same age may require different health checks. For someone with a history of diabetes, a blood sugar test may help. Similarly, hormone tests need to be done for someone with a persistent drop in sexual desire. Aside from age, everyday habits, family history and symptoms all help guide which tests are required.

Here are some important health checks men should consider, as per the andrologist: