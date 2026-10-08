Are cold plunges and saunas safe for your heart? Cardiologist reveals how they affect your blood pressure and heart rate

Bath water temperature is part of wellness routines that take you to both ends of the temperature scale, from sweating it out in a sauna to shivering in an ice-cold bath. But how does your heart respond to these extremes, especially when you move straight from one to the other? ALSO READ: Can excessive training enlarge your heart? Cardiologist warns of silent condition called athlete’s heart Dr Dhirendra Singhania, director of interventional cardiology at Yashoda Medicity, weighed in to comment on how cold plunges and saunas affect your cardiovascular system, who should be cautious, and which warning signs need closer attention. “For the heart, these extreme water temperatures are not passive,” he alerted. “Sudden changes in temperature make blood vessels and the cardiovascular system respond quickly." This means your heart and blood vessels have to adjust to the temperature change. How safe is this physiological change for your wellbeing? What happens during a cold plunge?

Cold water narrows your blood vessels! (Picture credit: AI generated)

Many wellness routines include taking a cold plunge in ice-filled water. But this causes the blood vessels to adjust. How? Dr Singhania said, "Cold water leads to constriction of blood vessels. This can lead to increased blood pressure and put stress on the heart. In initial moments, breathing may be quickened and hard to control.” Is it safe? To this query, the cardiologist expressed concern that it is safe only when a person is healthy, and they can actually tolerate short and controlled exposure. Even for them, though, prolonged immersion or exposure to extreme cold can put stress on the cardiovascular system. Who should be cautious? The doctor flagged that people with heart disease, uncontrolled blood pressure, or serious heart rhythm problems should be particularly careful. He also advised against holding your breath during a cold plunge, as this can further alter your heart rate and blood pressure. What happens in a sauna?

Hot water widens your blood vessels. (Picture credit: AI generated)