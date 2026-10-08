Your ‘normal’ cholesterol could be hiding a danger: Cardiologist reveals why your personal LDL-C could put your heart health at risk

When 34-year-old Vikram Desai received his annual health check-up results, his cholesterol levels fell within the standard reference range. Fit and active, he assumed all was well. Only after discussing the report with his doctor did he understand an important distinction: standard lab ranges provide a general baseline, but individual risk factors, such as family history or diabetes, determine a person's true Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (LDL-C) goal. The triglycerides are the second important blood fat alongside the LDL (bad) cholesterol. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Vikram’s story reflects a growing reality across urban India. High cholesterol is responsible for 7.8% of deaths in India, with 31% of the population showing elevated cholesterol levels. Compared to Western populations, Indians develop heart disease 10 to 15 years earlier. Yet, while many people know their overall cholesterol number, very few know their personal LDL-C target.

The silent nature of LDL-C High LDL-C is often called a "silent killer" because it causes no visible symptoms and slowly builds fat deposits (plaque) in the arteries. This condition, known as atherosclerosis, can block blood flow to vital organs, contributing to heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral artery disease. Being young, physically active, or maintaining a healthy weight does not mean your LDL-C is in the desired range.

Personalized targets for LDL cholesterol management To manage LDL cholesterol levels, get tested early. The Cardiology Society of India (CSI) recommends lipid profile checkups starting at age 18. Early checkups help in finding problems before they become serious. Even people who seem healthy may have high LDL-C, so regular testing is important.

“Early detection is not merely about numbers. LDL-C targets vary by person and are not one-size-fits-all. Every individual has unique risk factors such as age, family history, and other comorbidities such as diabetes or hypertension that determine the target LDLC level. Maintaining LDL-C within a specific target range is important. It is important to adhere to medical advice, stay well-informed about your health, and take charge of the journey towards managing cholesterol,” Dr Nimit Shah, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

Taking charge of your heart journey Take charge of your heart health by asking your doctor three key questions at your next check-up:

What is my LDL-C today?

What is my personal LDL-C goal?

Am I at goal, and if not, what are my options? While lifestyle modifications such as a healthy diet, stress management, and regular exercise support overall heart health, they may not be sufficient on their own to lower LDL-C to your personal goal. Lipid-lowering therapy is often necessary and represents a long-term commitment rather than a short-term fix.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)