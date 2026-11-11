Managing blood sugar in the morning: Doctor shares what to eat, drink and do after breakfast

Mornings begin with a rush, make it in time to office, and you may end up following an unhealthy routine, because it is convenient and quicker. Some habits may feel normal because you have grown accustomed to them, such as having a cup of sweet tea or making certain breakfast choices. But when it comes to hormonal health, especially blood sugar regulation, you need to be careful of certain habits.

Dr Seema Daksh, consultant endocrinologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, revealed what to consider when choosing breakfast and how your morning habits can influence blood sugar levels.

Why can blood sugar be higher in the morning? If you have diabetes, you may notice that your blood sugar is elevated when you wake up, even though you have not eaten overnight. Dr Daksh attributed this to a possible effect of the dawn phenomenon.

“In the early morning hours, the body releases hormones such as cortisol and growth hormone that help prepare us to wake up. These hormonal changes can increase glucose production by the liver and temporarily reduce insulin sensitivity. In people with diabetes, where insulin production or action is impaired, this can translate into higher fasting glucose,” she added.

For those with diabetes who wake up to a high blood sugar reading, the expert clarified that it does not necessarily mean that they ate something wrong the night before; it may be linked to the dawn phenomenon.

What should your morning beverage be? The issue is not whether you should choose tea or coffee, but what you add to these beverages and eat alongside them. The endocrinologist cautioned against pairing sweetened tea or coffee with biscuits, as sugar and refined carbohydrates can cause a rapid rise in blood glucose, especially on an empty stomach. You do not necessarily need to give up tea or coffee; instead, reduce added sugar and be careful of what accompanies your drink.