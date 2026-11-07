Diabetes that hides in plain sight: Doctor explains how some people have high blood sugar without classic symptoms, who are at risk

The burden of diabetes is high and increasing globally. The 2019 estimates showed that 77 million individuals had diabetes in India, a figure expected to rise to over 134 million by 2045, according to a study published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology. While there are some common warning symptoms for diabetes, including insatiable thirst, frequent urination, unplanned weight loss or fatigue, it is a disease that is not always as obvious.

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Dr Vineeta Singh Tandon, senior consultant – internal medicine, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, stressed that for many people, high blood sugar can persist for months or years without noticeable symptoms and can lead to type 2 diabetes.

This is why it is easy to overlook diabetes, she stressed, adding, “Someone can be feeling well and not realise that their blood sugar is elevated until they have a routine health exam. At that time, this disease may have been running for a long period without being noticed.” In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she listed the warning signs you shouldn't ignore, why diabetes is often detected too late, and more.