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Looking for a sofa that offers more seating and comfort? Explore these L-shaped designs for your living room
Bored with the usual-looking sofa set in your living room? Explore these L-shaped sofa sets available in different designs.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Casaliving Oliveira 4 Seater L Shape Convertible Sofa Set for Living Room, 3 Seater & Ottoman Modular Sectional Couch for Small Space (Cream Colour) Fabric SofaView Details
₹13,999
AMATA Omega Solid Wood 4 Seater L Shape Grey Suede Velvet Fabric Sofa Set with Four Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (03 Grey, Omega L Shape 4 SSEATER)(3 Year Warranty)View Details
₹19,999
Casaliving Oliveira 4 Seater L Shape Convertible Sofa Set for Living Room, 3 Seater & Ottoman Modular Sectional Couch for Small Space (Green) FabricView Details
₹13,999
Sofa Architect Premium Harlem 4 Seater L Shape Velvet Suede Fabric | 3-Year Warranty | Color Beige with Golden Legs & Striped Pattern CushionView Details
₹18,499
FURNY Nathan 8 Seater L Shape Sofa Set LHS (Sky Blue–Warm Light Grey) | Suede Velvet Finish | Durable Comfort Sofa for Modern Living Room & Office SpacesView Details
₹25,639
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.