From schoolchildren climbing stairs with heavy bags on their backs to working professionals spending long hours hunched over their desks, back pain is a familiar complaint across generations. In fact, it is so common that it is easy to miss it, as it is treated as a part of everyday life. When your back aches after a long day, you use pain relief balm or a hot water bag. But what if the pain keeps waking you up at night, or you start to notice weakness in other areas in your body? Then it is a cause for concern.

A specialist weighed in to comment on why back pain should not be normalised, as it could have serious underlying causes. Dr Harvinder Singh Chhabra, chief of spine and rehabilitation at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, told HT Lifestyle that while most back pain improves, persistent or worsening pain deserves clinical attention. Know which warning signs to look out for, when to see a doctor and which symptoms call for emergency care.

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Dr Harvinder Singh Chhabra, chief of spine and rehabilitation at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, noted that back pain is one of the most common health complaints, affecting people of all ages and lifestyles.

“Back pain is considered to be the second most common ailment after the common cold. 8 out of 10 people will have a significant episode of back pain in their lifetime, and 70% will have a recurrence," he said.

All habits like prolonged sitting, limited physical activity, poor posture, and improper lifting techniques can all, as per the expert, all contribute to the back pain. Balm and hot water act as temporary aids, but they do not address the root cause. The specialist warned that back pain is reaching ‘epidemic proportions.'

If the pain is unusual or persistent, then it should not be ignored as it can be indicative of an underlying spinal condition.

When should you see a doctor for back pain? If your back pain has lasted several weeks, continues despite treatment or is getting worse, Dr Chhabra advised seeing a doctor.

Describing what persistent back pain could mean, the specialist said, “Pain that progressively worsens, occurs even during periods of rest or repeatedly disrupts sleep also deserves attention. In some cases, these symptoms may be associated with spinal infections, inflammatory conditions, osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures or, rarely, tumours affecting the spine.”

People with osteoporosis may be especially vulnerable to spinal fractures, even after a minor fall. The other changes that are worth monitoring include numbness, tingling or weakness in your arms or legs, particularly if you also notice difficulty walking or keeping your balance. Dr Chhabra revealed that these symptoms can occur when nerves in the spine are irritated or compressed. Weakness that is getting worse needs to be promptly checked. Spinal nerve or spinal cord compression is a serious issue.

Then there are some other signs which require immediate medical attention. “New loss of bladder or bowel control, difficulty passing urine, straining or numbness around the inner thighs and genital region, particularly when accompanied by severe lower back pain or leg weakness, may indicate cauda equina syndrome. This is a medical emergency caused by compression of the nerves responsible for bladder, bowel and sexual control. Delayed treatment can result in permanent loss of bladder, bowel and sexual control,” he added.

Who are at risk? Young adults may be vulnerable to back pain. Dr Chhabra cited prolonged sitting, limited physical activity and poor posture, particularly at poorly designed workstations.

Older adults are also at risk."Older adults may also experience age-related spinal degeneration, including disc deterioration and narrowing of the spinal canal. People with osteoporosis are particularly vulnerable to spinal fractures, which can sometimes occur even after minor falls or routine physical activity."