November 25 brings opportunities to reflect on your past, trust your instincts, and recognize the importance of staying true to yourself. While some signs may need to release guilt or navigate rejection, others could find themselves reassessing their priorities, relationships, and personal ambitions. Questions of self-worth, patience, and emotional balance may also come into focus. Whether you are seeking clarity amid confusion or trying to understand the direction of your journey, the horoscope encourages you to embrace authenticity, practice self-compassion, and allow growth to unfold at its own pace.

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Heart Chakra Guilt may bring attention to something from the past that still weighs on your mind. Take responsibility where necessary, but avoid punishing yourself for mistakes you have already learned from. Forgiveness allows you to move forward with greater emotional freedom.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand above your navel and the other over your heart. Repeat, “I learn from the past and allow myself to move forward.”

What to eat or drink: Warm apple porridge, walnuts, and chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz encourages self-forgiveness and compassion.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra Expansion encourages you to think beyond your current limitations. You may feel ready to explore a new opportunity, develop a skill, or embrace a broader perspective. Trust your potential while taking practical steps toward meaningful growth.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands above your navel and chant “RAM” gently. Visualize a golden light expanding with every breath.

What to eat or drink: Seasonal vegetable stew, roasted sweet potatoes, and ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Citrine supports confidence, optimism, and personal growth.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Your instincts deserve attention today. You may sense that a situation needs a different approach or recognize something that has not been openly expressed. Listen to your inner guidance while balancing intuition with thoughtful observation.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes and focus on the space between your eyebrows. Breathe slowly and repeat, “I trust my inner wisdom.”

What to eat or drink: Roasted root vegetables, lentil soup, and warm tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite supports intuition and inner awareness.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Root Chakra Confusion may arise when too many thoughts or opinions compete for your attention. Avoid rushing into decisions just to escape uncertainty. Step back, gather the facts, and give yourself time to understand what you genuinely want.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice alternate-nostril breathing for five minutes, allowing your thoughts to settle.

What to eat or drink: Warm carrot soup, walnuts, and ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz encourages clarity and balanced thinking.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat Chakra and Third Eye Chakra Facade encourages you to look beyond appearances and examine where you may be hiding your true feelings. Are you presenting an image that does not reflect what you genuinely think or need? Choose authenticity over approval and allow yourself to be seen honestly.

Chakra balancing practice: Chant “HAM” gently and repeat, “I express my truth with confidence and kindness.”

What to eat or drink: Seasonal greens, vegetable khichdi, and warm cumin water.

Crystal remedy: Blue Lace Agate supports honest expression and clear communication.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Throat Chakra Service reminds you that your skills and kindness can make a meaningful difference. Offer support where it is genuinely needed, but remember that helping others should not come at the expense of your own well-being. Healthy boundaries make generosity sustainable.

Chakra balancing practice: Place a hand over your heart and chant “YAM” softly. Reflect on one helpful action you can take while respecting your own needs.

What to eat or drink: Spinach soup, roasted pumpkin, and warm ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Chrysocolla encourages compassionate communication and balanced giving.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra and Third Eye Chakra Destiny and enlightenment encourage you to recognize how your experiences have shaped your journey. A situation may begin to make sense when viewed from a higher perspective. Trust the wisdom you have gained and remain open to the direction your growth is taking you.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly, visualize violet light above your head, and repeat, “I trust my journey and welcome greater understanding.”

What to eat or drink: Warm saffron milk, roasted purple sweet potatoes, and chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst supports spiritual awareness and inner understanding.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra , Third Eye Chakra , and Heart Chakra An impasse and the need for balance suggest that you may be caught between two choices or competing priorities. Avoid forcing an outcome. Take time to consider both sides and look for a solution that respects your emotional needs as well as practical realities.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice alternate-nostril breathing for five minutes. With each exhale, release pressure and return to a calm center.

What to eat or drink: Lentil stew, roasted carrots, and warm cumin water.

Crystal remedy: Jade encourages harmony and balanced decisions.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra Rejection may bring disappointment or make you question your worth. Remember that not every opportunity or connection is meant to remain part of your journey. Do not allow someone else's response to define your value. Redirect your energy toward what genuinely appreciates you.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and another above your navel. Repeat, “I am worthy of respect, love, and new opportunities.”

What to eat or drink: Beetroot soup, roasted sweet potatoes, and warm cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine encourages emotional healing and renewed optimism.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral and Root Chakra Impatience may arise when progress feels slower than expected. Avoid forcing outcomes or reacting emotionally when plans take longer to unfold. Some situations need time, and steady progress is often more sustainable than rushed decisions.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit with both feet on the floor. Inhale for four counts and exhale for six, repeating for a few minutes.

What to eat or drink: Vegetable stew, whole grains, and warm ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Hematite supports grounding, patience, and stability.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra and Third Eye Chakra Mysticism invites you to reconnect with your spiritual side. Prayer, meditation, or quiet reflection may help you find meaning in experiences that are difficult to explain. Stay open to intuition while remaining grounded in everyday choices.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in silent meditation and visualize a soft white light above your head.

What to eat or drink: Warm oats with almonds, roasted pumpkin, and saffron milk.

Crystal remedy: Selenite supports peaceful reflection and spiritual connection.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Root Chakra Self-worth and dissipating energy suggest that scattered attention or self-doubt may be affecting your confidence. Notice where your energy is going and stop measuring your value through other people's expectations. Reconnect with your strengths and simplify your priorities.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands above your navel and take ten steady breaths. Repeat, “I recognize my worth and keep my energy centered.”

What to eat or drink: Warm vegetable khichdi, roasted carrots, and tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone encourages confidence, optimism, and renewed vitality.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)