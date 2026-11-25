An estimated 8.8 million adults aged 60 and older in India live with dementia. According to the nationally representative Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, dementia affects 7.4% of adults aged 60 and above. While dementia in younger people is much rarer, up to 9% of all dementia cases begin before age 65, per the World Health Organisation.

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In fact, a 2021 systematic review published in JAMA found that the global age-standardised prevalence of young-onset dementia was 119.0 per 100,000 population aged 30 to 64 years. Estimates increased from 1.1 per 100,000 population aged 30 to 34 years to 77.4 per 100, 000 population aged 60 to 64 years.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arun Shah, director of neurosciences, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explained what dementia is, the factors that can increase your risk, and daily habits that can help you manage or delay dementia, including mental activities and lifestyle practices, and more.