India accounts for nearly a quarter of the world’s community-acquired pneumonia cases, an estimated four million a year, and roughly one in five of those patients require hospital admission. Among children under five, pneumonia and related respiratory infections continue to claim well over a lakh of lives annually. A large share of this burden is avoidable, because the gap between the first symptom and the first chest examination is where a manageable illness turns critical. Closing that gap—through sharper public awareness, easier access to basic diagnostics, and closer attention to vulnerable groups—is the most practical step the country can take as winter sets in. How do I know if my cough is turning into pneumonia? (Adobe Stock) more By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

A season that favours the infection The weeks after Diwali combine several risk factors at once. Fine particulate matter irritates the airways and weakens the lungs’ ability to clear microbes. At the same time, polluted air also dulls the immune cells that normally remove bacteria. "Falling temperatures then push households indoors, where poorly ventilated rooms allow respiratory viruses to circulate freely", Dr Amit Baweja, Director, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, tells Health Shots. Under these conditions, a routine viral infection can progress to pneumonia, and the pattern repeats across North India every year.

Why is late presentation the real problem? Pneumonia seldom begins with alarm. A persistent cough, mild fatigue and low-grade fever are easily attributed to the weather, and hesitation to seek care often stems from the assumption that such symptoms are too minor to justify a consultation. Ginger tea, steam inhalation and leftover antibiotics from a previous illness frequently fill the waiting period.

Each day of delay allows the infection to move deeper into the lungs. What might have been treated with oral medication at home can progress to falling oxygen levels, requiring supplemental oxygen and inpatient care. Early detection therefore shapes clinical outcomes, treatment costs and hospital capacity alike.

Warning signs that warrant a chest check The same applies to fever accompanied by breathlessness, chest pain on breathing in or coughing, and rapid breathing even at rest. In older adults, unusual weakness, confusion, or loss of appetite can be the only clues, while in infants and young children, fast breathing, poor feeding, or visible indrawing of the chest should prompt immediate attention. Any of these symptoms call for a clinical examination and, where indicated, a chest X-ray and an oxygen saturation reading, rather than another round of home remedies.

The groups that need closer watching Children, older adults, smokers and people with diabetes, asthma or heart disease form the recognised high-risk core. Others are easily missed. Pregnancy alters immune response and limits the space available for lung expansion. At the same time, a faster breathing rate means greater intake of polluted air so that a chest infection can hit harder. Men in their fifties and sixties, especially those with diabetes or a long smoking history, are known to postpone consultation until breathlessness forces the issue. Family members, caregivers and employers have a role in prompting timely checks for all of these groups.

What needs to change? Reducing the burden requires action beyond individual vigilance. Health campaigns should set a simple threshold—such as a cough lasting more than a week or any cough with fever and breathlessness—at which a chest check is advised. Primary care must be equipped for early identification, with pulse oximeters and access to chest imaging at clinics and community health centres, so that low oxygen levels and early lung involvement are caught before they escalate.

Vaccination deserves greater encouragement as well. Influenza and pneumococcal vaccines do not prevent every case. Still, they lower the risk of severe disease, particularly among older adults and those with chronic conditions. Equally important is antibiotic stewardship, since self-medication can mask the illness, delay diagnosis and add to antimicrobial resistance. Patients are better served by prescribed treatment after examination.

Air quality advisories, too, should be paired with practical guidance: well-fitted N95 masks instead of loose cloth ones, avoiding early-morning outdoor exercise on heavily polluted days, keeping indoor burning to a minimum, and using purifiers in bedrooms where feasible. Warm fluids and proper nutrition support the body’s defences.

Listening to the cough Pneumonia is not a mystery illness. Its risk factors, warning signs and remedies are well understood. What is missing is speed. Treating a lingering cough as a signal rather than a nuisance, and building systems that make a chest check quick and accessible, can turn one of the leading causes of hospitalisation and child mortality into a largely preventable one.

Most coughs are harmless. The ones that are not deserve attention in the first days, not the last.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)