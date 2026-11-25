Have you ever felt that you made too many mistakes to start again? Whether you regret a past decision, struggle with guilt or feel overwhelmed by what is happening around you, you may believe that you have missed your chance to change. Buddhist teacher Jack Kornfield offers a different perspective.

In a recent podcast published on November 18, 2026, titled Heart Wisdom podcast: Redemption: It's Never Too Late to Begin Again, Jack Kornfield explores how compassion, forgiveness and small acts of kindness can help you find a fresh direction.

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Jack Kornfield on redemption and personal growth Jack explores the possibility of redemption through the story of Angulimala, along with the courage of human rights activists and his own reflections on wanting to do more.

The discussion reminds you that your past does not have to define every choice you make today. You can recognise your mistakes, learn from them and choose a more thoughtful way forward.

Starting again does not mean pretending that nothing happened. It means accepting where you stand and deciding what you want to do differently.

Why self-compassion matters when you make mistakes You may spend a lot of time judging yourself for things you cannot change. But constant self-criticism can make it harder to move forward.

The Buddhist teacher explores the idea that you can accept yourself while still making room for improvement. You do not need to become perfect before you deserve compassion.

Try to treat yourself with the same patience you would offer someone you care about. Acknowledge what went wrong, but do not let one difficult chapter define your entire life.

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How small acts of kindness can change your outlook You do not need to make a dramatic change to begin again. Kornfield encourages planting small seeds of kindness, listening with care and doing simple things with love.

You can start by checking on someone, listening without interrupting or offering help when a person needs support.

These everyday actions can help you build more meaningful connections and bring your values into daily life.

Find your purpose by asking one simple question One reflection from Jack Kornfield's episode focuses on asking yourself, "What's my best intention?"

Before reacting to a difficult situation, pause and consider what you truly want your response to achieve. Do you want to understand, help, forgive or simply listen?

This question can help you respond with greater care instead of acting out of anger or fear.