A spiritual teacher says inner growth matters as much as technological progress. Here's why

Technology continues to change how you work, communicate and experience the world. But does progress always make you feel more connected, peaceful or fulfilled? Buddhist teacher Jack Kornfield believes that while the world develops new technology, people also need to develop compassion, kindness and emotional wisdom.

In his November 9, 2026, episode of the Heart Wisdom podcast, Jack Kornfield explores why people need to balance external progress with inner growth. He shares Buddhist teachings on anger, loving-kindness, self-judgment and finding peace during difficult times.

Here is what his latest teaching can help you understand about everyday spirituality.

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What does Jack Kornfield mean by inner growth? The spiritual teacher suggests that technological progress alone cannot address every human problem. You may have access to better devices, faster communication and more information, but these developments do not automatically teach you how to treat others with kindness.

Inner growth begins when you pay attention to your thoughts, emotions and actions. It encourages you to become more aware of how you respond to people and situations.

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Why is compassion important in everyday life? Compassion helps you recognise others' struggles without judging them too quickly. You may encounter people who disagree with you, make mistakes or behave in ways you find difficult.

Instead of reacting immediately, you can pause and consider what might be happening beneath the surface. Kornfield's teachings encourage you to bring greater understanding and kindness into these everyday encounters.

How can you manage anger without letting it control you? Anger can influence how you speak, think and make decisions. In his podcast, Jack discusses Buddhist teacher Ajahn Chah's guidance on understanding anger.

Rather than ignoring your frustration, you can notice it and understand what triggers your reaction. Give yourself time before responding. This practice can help you avoid turning a difficult emotion into hurtful words or actions.

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How can you develop a steady mind during difficult times? Jack Kornfield's teaching encourages you to remain present even when life feels uncertain. You cannot control every event, but you can become more aware of how you respond.

Try spending a few minutes in silence, noticing your breathing or practising gratitude. You can also offer help to someone who needs support. Spiritual growth does not require you to escape everyday life. It begins when you meet its challenges with greater awareness, courage and compassion.