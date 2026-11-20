Rihanna is giving fashion a whole new meaning with her latest appearance, and this time, she has her little one joining her in the spotlight. The Grammy-winning singer has teamed up with her 14-month-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, for Dior’s Lady Dior 2027 campaign. The mother-daughter duo made a stylish statement in coordinated black leather jackets. (Also read: Taylor Swift lights up the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet in striking sunshine-yellow gown as she makes her much-awaited return )

Unveiled on November 19, the campaign features a series of photographs capturing Rihanna and Rocki in adorable matching looks. While Rihanna brings her signature edgy glamour, little Rocki makes her debut in a Dior advertising campaign in an equally adorable miniature version of the ensemble.

Rihanna’s edgy yet chic look Rihanna kept things cool in an oversized black leather jacket, which added a bold, edgy touch to her campaign look. She paired it with a sheer black skirt, creating an interesting contrast between the structured leather and the soft, fluid fabric.

In one of the campaign photographs, Rihanna is seen sitting with her legs stretched out, while a pale pink mini Lady Dior bag with gold hardware rests beside her. The soft pink accessory adds a delicate pop of colour against the all-black ensemble.