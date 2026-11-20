Rihanna twins with her 14-month-old daughter Rocki in stylish matching black leather jackets for Lady Dior 2027 campaign; see pics
Rihanna brings her 14-month-old daughter Rocki into the fashion spotlight as the duo feature in Dior's latest campaign in coordinated black leather jackets.
Rihanna is giving fashion a whole new meaning with her latest appearance, and this time, she has her little one joining her in the spotlight. The Grammy-winning singer has teamed up with her 14-month-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, for Dior’s Lady Dior 2027 campaign. The mother-daughter duo made a stylish statement in coordinated black leather jackets. (Also read: Taylor Swift lights up the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet in striking sunshine-yellow gown as she makes her much-awaited return )
Unveiled on November 19, the campaign features a series of photographs capturing Rihanna and Rocki in adorable matching looks. While Rihanna brings her signature edgy glamour, little Rocki makes her debut in a Dior advertising campaign in an equally adorable miniature version of the ensemble.
Rihanna’s edgy yet chic look
Rihanna kept things cool in an oversized black leather jacket, which added a bold, edgy touch to her campaign look. She paired it with a sheer black skirt, creating an interesting contrast between the structured leather and the soft, fluid fabric.
In one of the campaign photographs, Rihanna is seen sitting with her legs stretched out, while a pale pink mini Lady Dior bag with gold hardware rests beside her. The soft pink accessory adds a delicate pop of colour against the all-black ensemble.
Little Rocki steals the spotlight in matching outfit
Making her campaign debut, Rocki Irish looked adorable in a miniature black leather jacket that matched her mother’s outfit. She wore it over a white onesie, keeping the styling simple and comfortable. In one photograph, she is seen sitting on Rihanna’s lap, looking towards the camera with her hand raised near her face.
Another black-and-white campaign frame captures a tender moment between the mother and daughter, with Rihanna holding Rocki close and kissing her forehead.
All about the Lady Dior campaign
The Lady Dior 2027 campaign was photographed by Sam Rock under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson. The accompanying campaign film was directed by Melina Matsoukas and features Fela Kuti’s track Lady.
Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Rihanna said, “A lady is a prism. In a way that light shines through a prism and becomes multidimensional, and every colour performs at a different angle. There's no one way to truly define us.”
Through this campaign, the singer celebrates the many dimensions of womanhood, highlighting how women cannot be defined by a single identity or expression.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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