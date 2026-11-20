Actor Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad gave a glimpse of their Mumbai home in a November 17 YouTube video with host Nayandeep Rakshit. From colourful wallpapers and cosy corners to their daughter Raabiyaa’s cheerful bedroom, the bungalow reflects the couple’s personalities, love for family and idea of a perfect living space.

For Swara, a home is not simply about its appearance. It is a place where she wants her family to feel comfortable and at ease. “Home should be a place where you find peace, where you find small pleasures. You should have your safe space at home,” she said. She hopes the interiors reflect her own personality, describing herself as a “warm, affectionate, inviting person”. (Also read: Step inside Farah Khan's revamped bedroom: From dated interiors and damp walls to a glamorous hotel-style retreat )

A bungalow surrounded by greenery Swara and Fahad’s Mumbai bungalow combines spacious family areas with cosy, personal corners. The couple chose the ground-floor home after finding it difficult to find an apartment large enough for their growing family and household staff. Surrounded by greenery, the property offers a sense of space that is rare in central Mumbai.

The interiors have gradually evolved, with new lighting, patterned wallpapers and other updates adding character to the rooms. Swara revealed that renovation work is still ongoing, but the home already has a lived-in feel, with a mix of existing furniture, newer additions and family heirlooms. Old sofas from Swara’s parents’ Delhi home are among the pieces that have found a place in the bungalow.