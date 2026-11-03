Step inside Farah Khan's revamped bedroom: From dated interiors and damp walls to a glamorous hotel-style retreat

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is known for visiting celebrity homes alongside her cook, Dilip, and giving fans a glimpse into the luxurious properties of their favourite stars through her YouTube channel. In her November 2 video, Farah turned the spotlight on her own home after her friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, nominated her for a bedroom makeover. What followed was a complete transformation of her dated bedroom into a luxurious space. (Also read: Step inside badminton star PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home featuring beautifully framed wedding photos, Mahabharata artwork and elegant interiors )

Karan Johar nominated Farah Khan for a bedroom makeover, saying, “I feel I’ve seen her bedroom, and she needs a complete makeover, personally as well as structurally.”

He also had some specific design suggestions for his friend. “A little classy, which you’re not. Too neutral, which you’re not at all,” he teased, before recommending elegant wallpaper, beautiful furnishings and elements that were completely different from Farah’s usual choices.

What Farah Khan’s bedroom looked like before the makeover Before the transformation, Farah’s bedroom featured a blue-grey ceiling, a king-sized bed with grey cushioning, a black television cabinet and muted peach-yellow walls. The flooring and overall interiors also needed an update.

The room also had issues with damp walls and an unfinished ceiling. Farah wanted to replace the existing flooring, improve the wall finishes and create a more organised layout.

She particularly wanted to divide the long bedroom into two distinct areas: a sleeping space and a dedicated wardrobe and vanity section, much like a luxury hotel suite.

Inside Farah Khan’s revamped bedroom The makeover began with replacing the existing flooring with wooden floors. For the walls, textured finishes in chocolate brown and marble-inspired effects replaced the earlier dated look with a more sophisticated aesthetic. The new wall treatments also helped address the visual impact of the damp patches that Farah had pointed out earlier.

One of the biggest changes was the creation of a separate wardrobe and vanity area. Floor-to-ceiling sliding panels with no bottom tracks helped divide the bedroom without making the space feel cramped. The panels also featured fingerprint- and password-enabled locks, adding privacy.