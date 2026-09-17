Step inside Urfi Javed’s Mumbai home featuring stunning sea view, stylish bedroom and walk-in closet
Here’s a sneak peek into Urfi Javed’s Mumbai home featuring sea views, a cosy bedroom and a massive walk-in closet.
In an at home video tour with Nayandeep Rakshit on September 12, 2026, social media content creator Urfi Javed gave a house tour of her apartment in Mumbai. The house blends airy interiors, bright accents, and highly personalised decor choices. Let’s take a closer look.
Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai
Inside Urfi Javed’s home
Urfi’s living room is one of the most spacious areas of the home, designed around large floor-to-ceiling windows. The abundance of glass makes the room feel even bigger while allowing natural light to dominate the interiors. She intentionally opted for blue furniture for the entire house.
A turquoise-blue sectional sofa becomes the focal point of the room, paired with colourful patterned cushions that add a playful touch. The seating is arranged around a low coffee table, keeping the centre of the room relatively open. One of the most distinctive details is the sculptural wooden pendant light hanging from the ceiling.
The dining area
The dining space follows the home's relaxed aesthetic. A large wooden dining table with chunky wooden chairs sits close to the windows, creating a bright corner for meals. The table has been styled with small decorative objects, including a potted plant, flowers, candles and other tabletop pieces. The arrangement feels more like a lived-in home than a highly formal dining area.
Into the bedroom
The bedroom continues the home's emphasis on natural light. Large windows run along one side of the room, making the space feel bright and open. The bed features a colourful patterned bedspread, while turquoise-blue seating near the windows echoes the colour palette seen in the living room. Instead of filling the room with heavy furniture, the layout leaves considerable open floor space around the bed.
Into Urfi’s walk-in closet
Urfi Javed is a big-time fashion enthusiast, and her creative outfits often keep the internet hooked. Urfi's walk-in closet begins with a large shoe display area that features a massive collection of footwear arranged visibly on open shelves. From heels and sandals to sneakers and colourful footwear, the collection becomes part of the room's décor. A large mirror adds to the dressing-room feel, while luggage and accessories are also visible.
Who is Urfi Javed?
Hailing from Lucknow, Urfi Javed is an Indian media personality and television actress. She is known for her fashion sense and social media presence. She was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT 1, The Traitors India, and appeared in the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More