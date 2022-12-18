Urfi Javed complains of receiving rape and death threats; man booked

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a broker on Friday for allegedly sending abusive audio clips and rape threats to actor and model Urfi Javed. The accused, identified as Naveen Ranjan Giri, also allegedly threatened to kill the social media influencer.

Javed, according to Goregaon police, has been receiving abuse and threats for the past few days.

On Thursday night, she tagged Mumbai police on Twitter and wrote: “I’ve been receiving rape and death threats from this man every day from new numbers. Unfortunately, I’m not in India so I can’t file an official complaint and can’t do anything but here is his photo to make everyone aware of this guy @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice.”

She also shared a photo of the accused and a screenshot of the abusive message he had sent to her. Naveen Ranjan Giri, who is known to Javed, works as a broker.

Mumbai police responded to her tweet and contacted her through Twitter. After listening to her problems in detail the Goregaon police took suo motu action. A lady sub-inspector from the police station registered an FIR against Giri.

“The accused has been booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506(2) (criminal intimidation – threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of Information Technology Act. The investigation is on and we are looking for the accused,” said inspector Shivaji Jadhav of Goregaon police station.