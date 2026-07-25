Planning to buy Kia Syros EV? Here's your complete EMI guide

Kia Syros EV is the latest entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market's electric SUV segment. The Kia Syros EV was launched in the country priced between ₹13.50 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The electric SUV is available in two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. Kia is also offering a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for the Syros EV with prices starting at ₹7.99 lakh and a battery EMI starting at ₹3.3 per km. Kia Syros EV comes priced between ₹13.50 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

Kia Syros EV EMI starting at just ₹17,700 / month Check Eligibility

Based on the K1 platform, the Kia Syros EV features the carmaker's signature ‘Digital Tiger Face’, Ice Cube LED headlamps with Star Map LED DRLs and LED taillights, and flush-fitting door handles. The electric SUV rides on 17-inch dual-tone aero alloy wheels. Inside, the Kia Syros EV gets a 30-inch panoramic display, comprising a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 5-inch climate control interface. It also gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a four-way power driver seat, a sliding and reclining rear seat, a dashcam, a 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite, etc.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Syros EV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look.