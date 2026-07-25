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    Planning to buy Kia Syros EV? Here's your complete EMI guide

    Kia Syros EV comes priced between 13.50 lakh and 20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

    Published on: Jul 25, 2026, 06:06:55 IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Kia Syros EV is the latest entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market's electric SUV segment. The Kia Syros EV was launched in the country priced between 13.50 lakh and 20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The electric SUV is available in two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. Kia is also offering a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for the Syros EV with prices starting at 7.99 lakh and a battery EMI starting at 3.3 per km.

    Kia Syros EV comes priced between ₹13.50 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.
    Kia Syros EV comes priced between ₹13.50 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.
    Kia Syros EV
    EMI starting at just₹17,700/month

    Based on the K1 platform, the Kia Syros EV features the carmaker's signature ‘Digital Tiger Face’, Ice Cube LED headlamps with Star Map LED DRLs and LED taillights, and flush-fitting door handles. The electric SUV rides on 17-inch dual-tone aero alloy wheels. Inside, the Kia Syros EV gets a 30-inch panoramic display, comprising a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 5-inch climate control interface. It also gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a four-way power driver seat, a sliding and reclining rear seat, a dashcam, a 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite, etc.

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    If you are planning to buy the Kia Syros EV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look.

    Kia Syros EV: How much monthly EMI to pay

    To calculate the monthly EMI for the Kia Syros EV, we have considered the base and top variants of the electric SUV, which are the HTK and X-Line, which are priced at 13.50 lakh and 20 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. While calculating the monthly EMI, we have not considered the BaaS pricing. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months.

    Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    Kia Syros HTK 42 kWh 13.50 lakh9.5%36 months 43,244
    Kia Syros EV X-Line 51.4 kWh 20 lakh 64,066

    According to the calculation, the base variant commands a monthly EMI of 43,244. On the other hand, the top-end trim commands a monthly EMI of 64,066.

    However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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