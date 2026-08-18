Novak Djokovic’s retirement plans thrown into doubt after revealing health issue that has troubled him for years
Te bigger concern after the defeat was the health issue that emerged during the match, which affected the result and could even affect his retirement plans.
It was a shock defeat for Novak Djokovic on his return to the Cincinnati Open three years after winning his last title in the Masters 1000 event in Ohio. He lost to world No. 50 Thiago Tirante in the second round of the tournament, in what was his first appearance on court since the semifinal loss against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. But the bigger concern after the defeat was the health issue that emerged during the match, which affected the result and could even affect his retirement plans.
For a while now, Djokovic has been bothered by questions on his future, increasingly so after rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal exited the scene, leaving him the sole member of the Big Three still active. With every missed opportunity at the unprecedented 25th career major, the question has haunted him, and the answer was the same each time. The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remain his swansong.
However, the recent health struggles and his admitting that it has affected him for a few years now, could see that retirement decision get preponed.
Last weekend, Djokovic won the opening set against Thiago, but at the first changeover he collapsed to his knees in the sweltering conditions in Ohio and took a medical time-out, during which he vomited into a towel and had his blood pressure checked. And although he went on to save 15 of his 18 break points, he succumbed in three sets.
"First and foremost, I congratulate my opponent today. Honestly, it hasn’t been a pleasant match for me," Djokovic said after the match. "That’s how I’ve felt. It hasn’t been the first time, and it won’t be the last. That’s just how it is.
"The conditions aren’t the problem. It’s because of a health issue I have. I’ve been dealing with it for many years now.
"It causes me a lot of problems, especially when there’s a lot of humidity and heat. I️ knew these conditions were going to affect me, but there are other things too: the nerves and everything that comes with a match like this. All of that makes the situation worse, and that’s what happened."
The Serb also added that he is unlikely to return to Cincinnati in the future, where he lifted three of his career titles. "It looks like I won’t be back, unfortunately, to play here. It was a combination of the heat and humidity, all those things. Everything involved makes it worse."
The health situation, however, which has largely been talked about in the wake of the defeat could impact Djokovic's plan to extend his career until the summer of 2028. He will be 41 by then, when he attempts to retain his gold medal in Los Angeles.
"I’ve always had this throughout my life and my career, I’ve always had a schedule in my head for a year or more, what I want, how I want it," Djokovic had said in 2025 after winning the Hellenic Championship in Athens.
"Since I’ve achieved absolutely all possible goals, I said about the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for so many more years. So maybe ending up at the Olympic Games with the Serbian flag, that would be nice."
However, Djokovic did add caution, saying that his plans could change in the future. He explained: "I really don’t know. Because there are some things that are not entirely in my control. I’m trying to be as healthy as possible mentally and physically."
Djokovic’s struggles in Cincinnati, coupled with his admission about his health issue, put his earlier comments in a different perspective and raise fresh questions over how his retirement plans could evolve over the next two years. The big question now is whether the tennis great can rediscover his best form in time for the US Open, which begins on August 30.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More