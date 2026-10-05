Panchang Today, October 5, 2026: Krishna Dashami under Pushya Nakshatra
Panchang October 5 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings
For October 5, those who follow Panchang timings may treat the day as one for steady thinking, careful communication and selective action, using quiet early hours for clarity while keeping major commitments measured and well checked.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:16 am
|Sunset
|6:02 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|7:44 am to 9:12 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:38 am to 5:27 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar often supports a quieter, more inward pace, and that tone is reinforced here by Krishna Dashami, a tithi usually associated with sorting, reducing and bringing order rather than scattering attention. Pushya Nakshatra is widely regarded as disciplined and sustaining, so the day can favour practical duties, patient follow through and choices that strengthen routines. With the Moon in Cancer, emotional responses may be closer to the surface, yet there is also support for protective, home minded and thoughtful decision making. Taken together, these factors suggest a day for attending to responsibilities with care, consolidating plans and keeping expectations realistic. This is less a mood for dramatic announcements and more one for strengthening what is already underway. The presence of Shiva and Siddha among the day’s Yog names may be read as helpful for seriousness and completion, but the larger guidance still points to moderation, attentive timing and a calm method rather than haste.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a workable day for tasks that need patience, checking and structured follow up. Pending files, budgeting, review meetings, research, compliance work and domestic or property related planning may benefit from the steady tone of Pushya and the practical mood of Krishna Dashami. At work, it is better to move in stages rather than rush a final commitment simply to clear a list. If an important decision cannot wait, make sure the brief, assumptions and numbers are fully verified. Conversations with seniors or clients may go better when the message is factual and measured. Those handling teams may find that a calm, reassuring style gets stronger cooperation than pressure or repeated urgency.
Relationships and communication
Those who follow Panchang timings may read today as favourable for supportive, responsible and quietly sincere communication. Somvar and the Moon in Cancer can make people more receptive to tone than to argument, so how something is said may matter as much as what is said. Family matters, care responsibilities and practical household discussions can be handled well if everyone feels heard. In close relationships, avoid testing loyalty through silence or indirect remarks. If there is a misunderstanding, a simple clarification may work better than a long emotional replay. With friends and colleagues too, steadiness counts. Keep promises realistic, avoid overcommitting, and let care show through consistency rather than display.
Reflection and spiritual routine
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day lends itself to reflection that is useful and grounded. Instead of seeking dramatic insight, readers may do well with a short period of review around duties, habits, emotional spending and unfinished conversations. Krishna Dashami often suits clearing mental clutter, while Pushya supports discipline, so even a modest routine of silence, journaling or focused reading can help settle priorities. Because the Moon is in Cancer, reflection may naturally turn toward security, belonging and what needs protection in personal life. This can be a good day to ask what is worth preserving and what is only being carried out of habit. Keep the practice simple, regular and honest, with attention on clarity rather than intensity.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|October 5, 2026, Monday (Somvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Dashami until 2:07 am, Tuesday; then Krishna Ekadashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Pushya until 11:08 pm; then Ashlesha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shiva until 9:50 am; then Siddha
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vanija until 2:59 pm; then Vishti until 2:07 am, Tuesday; then Bava until 1:19 pm, Tuesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Cancer
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:38 am
|5:27 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:02 am
|6:16 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:46 am
|12:33 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|5:02 pm
|6:34 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:07 pm
|2:54 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:02 pm
|6:27 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:02 pm
|7:16 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:45 pm
|12:34 am, Tuesday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|6:16 am
|11:09 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may make the best use of the day by matching the right task to the right window. The highlighted period is Brahma Muhurta from 4:38 am to 5:27 am, especially supportive for quiet planning, reflection or prayer before the day gathers speed. If a key conversation, submission or formal start must be timed, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm can be used for focused action. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is also present, but because it runs alongside Vidaal Yog, the indications are mixed rather than straightforwardly favourable. That means supportive periods are better used for clear, contained actions such as setting intentions, beginning orderly work, or making practical decisions after due checking, instead of treating timing alone as sufficient.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|7:44 am
|9:12 am
|Gulika Kaal
|1:37 pm
|3:06 pm
|Yamaganda
|10:41 am
|12:09 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:33 pm
|1:20 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|2:54 pm
|3:41 pm
|Varjyam
|7:52 am
|9:22 am
|Vidaal Yog
|6:16 am
|11:09 pm
In traditional Panchang guidance, caution periods are best used for restraint, review and error checking rather than fear. The two mandatory periods to note are Vidaal Yog, which continues until 11:09 pm, and Rahu Kaal, which continues until 9:12 am. Because Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is present at the same time as Vidaal Yog, the indications are mixed: supportive for some purposeful action, yet still asking for care in launches and sensitive decisions. Readers may therefore avoid treating the day as uniformly favourable. Routine work, revisions, travel buffers, paperwork checks and low risk follow through are usually better uses of these stretches than a first move on something delicate. It is also sensible to be mindful around other caution windows shown in the day’s table, especially if an action is irreversible, financially significant or depends on smooth communication across several people.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:16 am
|Sunset
|6:02 pm
|Moonrise
|1:43 am, Tuesday
|Moonset
|2:48 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|7:59 am to 9:28 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|7:44 am to 9:12 am
|Bengaluru
|7:38 am to 9:08 am
|Hyderabad
|7:36 am to 9:05 am
|Chennai
|7:28 am to 8:57 am
|Ahmedabad
|8:01 am to 9:30 am
|Pune
|7:54 am to 9:24 am
|Kolkata
|6:58 am to 8:27 am
|Jaipur
|7:49 am to 9:18 am
|Kochi
|7:43 am to 9:13 am
|Lucknow
|7:29 am to 8:57 am
|Indore
|7:48 am to 9:17 am
|Guwahati
|6:46 am to 8:14 am
|Chandigarh
|7:46 am to 9:14 am
|Surat
|7:59 am to 9:28 am
|Visakhapatnam
|7:17 am to 8:46 am
|Nagpur
|7:34 am to 9:03 am
|Coimbatore
|7:40 am to 9:10 am
|Varanasi
|7:20 am to 8:49 am
|Bhubaneswar
|7:07 am to 8:36 am
Overall, this is a day to value steadiness over speed. Those who follow Panchang timings may do best by using early quiet well, keeping daytime decisions grounded, and letting caution periods become moments for review rather than delay for its own sake. Calm preparation is the day’s strongest support.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More