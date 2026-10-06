HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, 2, Behind Sector D-2, Bhawani Kunj, Vasant Kun
When: October 1 to November 20
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Corbett's Trail (Director: Tanmay Sahoo)
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: October 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pt Kashinath Khandekar Memorial Concert Ft. TV Manikandan accompanied by R Sridhar (Violin) & Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam); followed by Tabla solo Ft. Pt Supreet Deshpande accompanied by Vinay Mishra (Harmonium)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Tribal India: History, Struggles and Future by Mandira Ghosh – Discussants: Amarendra Khatua, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, Neeru Misra, Mandira Ghosh
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: October 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Tumbler Painting
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram