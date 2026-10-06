HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: October 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place

When: October 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: October 6

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: ₹299 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

What: Counter Poetry – Artworks by Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty (Curator: Sibdas Sengupta)

Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, 2, Behind Sector D-2, Bhawani Kunj, Vasant Kun

When: October 1 to November 20

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: October 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pt Kashinath Khandekar Memorial Concert Ft. TV Manikandan accompanied by R Sridhar (Violin) & Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam); followed by Tabla solo Ft. Pt Supreet Deshpande accompanied by Vinay Mishra (Harmonium)