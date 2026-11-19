Mysskin calls Keerthy Suresh a ‘gem among actors’ and gifts her gold ring; actor hits back at trolls claiming he made her uncomfortable
At a promotional event for their upcoming film Sathyavan Savithiri, Mysskin and Keerthy Suresh spoke about their father-daughter-like relationship.
Filmmaker Mysskin and actor Keerthy Suresh will soon star together in the courtroom drama Sathyavan Savithiri. At a press conference promoting the film in Chennai, the duo likened their relationship to a father-daughter. Mysskin even gifted Keerthy gold jewellery, impressed by her performance in Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy. However, the moments between the duo at the press meet took on a different colour, with trolls claiming that Keerthy looked uncomfortable, especially when Mysskin touched her knee. The actor shut down speculation on social media.
(Also Read: Keerthy Suresh defends herself for not participating when Radhika Apte criticised South Indian movies: ‘I didn't understand what she was saying')
Keerthy Suresh shuts down trolls
Videos of Mysskin touching Keerthy’s knee while talking to her began circulating on social media, with some claiming that she supposedly looked uncomfortable. When an X (formerly Twitter) user went a step further and claimed that she shouldn’t mind, given that she allows her co-actors to touch her on-screen, Keerthy slammed the troll and shut down the discourse.
“Firstly, where do you see discomfort on my face? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter?” she wrote, adding, “Secondly, say I was uncomfortable, you are stating that we get touched in films so I should be okay with that in public too? You really need to get something’s right brother.”
The troll apologised to her in the comments after she called them out and deleted their post.
Mysskin gifts Keerthy Suresh gold
At the movie event, Mysskin had nothing but praise for Keerthy. He spoke to her while sitting beside her and briefly touched her knee, saying he was bestowing the title of nadigaiyar thilagam (gem among actors/crown jewel of all actors). He also touched her head and said, “She deserves the title. I am very proud to offer that title to her.”
Mysskin also gifted her a gold ring at the event and said, “I already gifted gold rings to those two darlings, Sanath and Rishikanth, who acted in Dorothy. I missed giving one to papa (young girl) Keerthy Suresh. This is why I am gifting her one today. Do you know how wonderfully she acted in Dorothy? From now on, in all the films she acts in, I request them to use the title ‘nadigaiyar thilagam’ before her name.”
The filmmaker also stated that he hoped Keerthy would continue to act for another 20 years. “Act for 20 years, darling. There is no one else like an angelic goddess. That face looks like seeing a great deity; it’s so pure,” he said. Keerthy also spoke about their bond and said, “On the second day of shooting for this film, Mysskin told me, my daughter looks just like you, and showed me a photo.”
Sathyavan Savithiri is releasing in theatres on November 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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