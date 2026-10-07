Mysskin defends Dorothy climax, gets brutally honest about Retro in Karthik Subbaraj's presence: ‘Lame film’
At the success meet of Dorothy, filmmaker-actor Mysskin spoke about Karthik Subbaraj's previous release Retro too. Here's what he said.
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s last film, Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, was panned by the critics and audiences alike. His recent film Dorothy, starring Sanath, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh, was much more well-received. At the film’s success meet, fellow filmmaker Mysskin got brutally honest in his criticism of Retro. He also defended Dorothy’s climax, as the film faces queerphobia.
Mysskin calls Retro a ‘lame film’
Mysskin called Retro a ‘mokka padam’ (a lame/useless film) during his speech at the Dorothy success meet. “Karthi did a film before this (Retro)…adhu oru mokka padam dhan adhu (it’s just a lame film). That was the first film I watched of Karthi’s,” he said, adding, “There was a single take dance and all. It’s lame, actually, I don’t mind saying it. Even my assistants say that Karthi’s films are good. I usually go to the theatres to pray to Gods, I prayed to Gods while watching this film.”
Defends Dorothy’s climax
The climax of Dorothy got a polarising response, inviting homophobia and transphobia with the way Karthik ended his tale. Mysskin defended it, stating that if people can watch men getting violent with each other on screen, they can also watch men kiss. “If men can slit each other’s throats and kill other men (on screen), there’s nothing wrong in watching men kiss each other,” he said, walking off the stage after that.
About Retro and Dorothy
Retro is a romantic action drama produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment. It was released in theatres in May 2025 and starred Suriya, Pooja Hegde and Joju George in lead roles. It tells the story of a gangster who promised his wife that he would give up his violent ways. However, that proves to be more difficult than planned when certain things are revealed about his past. The film collected ₹97.35 crore worldwide.
Dorothy has collected ₹12.25 crore worldwide so far, but it had a limited release compared to Retro. It was released on September 25 and is produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Jyoti Deshpande. Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth play the leads in it. It tells the story of childhood friends who grapple with life in the 90s amid rampant toxic masculinity, casteism and violence. Their lives change due to a woman. Dorothy premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival early in September and received a standing ovation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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