Mysskin says he's moving on from long-delayed films Pisasu 2 and Train; has stories for Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mammootty: ‘There is pain’
Filmmaker-actor Mysskin stated that while he had ‘pain’ about his long-delayed films, he would like to ‘move on’ with fresh scripts.
Filmmaker-actor Mysskin, who last directed Psycho in 2020, has had a hard time getting his films to hit screens as planned. Despite completing the shoots of two films, Pisasu 2 with Andrea Jeremiah and Vijay Sethupathi and Train with the latter, the director has yet to have a film of his released in theatres or on OTT. On the Avudaiappan Talks YouTube channel, Mysskin discussed his delayed films and said he’s moving on from them.
Mysskin about delayed films Pisasu 2 and Train
Mysskin compared making a film to a battlefield, talking about how a director has to deal with ‘massive egos’ both on and off location to complete a film. He also stated that ‘too much of creative ambition is bad’ and that he learnt the lesson the hard way.
“Take Pisasu 2, for example, or Train. I wonder if they will ever release. I had a dream recently. In it, I saw a massive elephant carrying two dead babies. It placed them near the well of my house. What did I do? I went inside, brought some fruit and water, and placed them there. I asked ChatGPT to interpret my dream. It told me I must have two dead relatives on my mind. I thought it represented Pisasu 2 and Train,” explained Mysskin.
He realised that since having the dream, he has ‘moved on’ from the delayed films. “I let them go and immediately started writing something else. I think we should not stick…we should walk forward. We should move. There is pain, but you have to move on. I don’t want to get angry. I think I should walk off. I recently narrated a story to Lokesh Kanagaraj, and he liked it a lot,” added Mysskin. He also revealed that he has 26 other story ideas, including one for Mammootty.
Mysskin’s recent work and delayed films
Mysskin’s last film as a director was the 2020 Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Psycho. As an actor, he starred in Parimala and Co and debuted in Malayalam with I’m Game this year. He also played a cameo in Love Insurance Kompany and has Sathyavan Savithri lined up.
In 2020, Mysskin shot Pisasu 2 with Andrea and Sethupathi, but the film was postponed from its intended 2022 release. In 2024, the Madras High Court issued an interim stay on its release after a lawsuit involving Flying Horse Pictures and Rockfort Entertainment. The latter production house owed ₹1.17 crore plus interest over Irandam Kuthu. In 2023, he commenced filming for Train with Sethupathi. However, the film has yet to hit screens, despite the makers dropping a teaser for it in July this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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