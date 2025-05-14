Mysskin leaks story and climax of his upcoming film Train with Vijay Sethupathi; confuses fans

Director Mysskin recently delivered an hour-long speech in Chennai about how aspirants can find their footing in the film industry. But, during the speech, he leaked the story of his upcoming film, Train, which stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Fans were confused as to why the director revealed the film’s climax too early. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn't afford' daughter Aaliyah's wedding until Vijay Sethupathi helped him bag Maharaja role) Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Mysskin's upcoming film Train.

Mysskin leaks story of Train

At the event, Mysskin spoke about how, as a filmmaker, you need to respect the time and money of the audience who paid ₹150 or more to watch the film. He then spoke about how he was inspired to make Train and said in Tamil, as translated by TOI, “I have travelled by train at least 300-600 times at least. Think about it, and it feels like a monstrous worm carrying children in its belly, stumbling along and taking them to wherever they need. That’s how I felt when I was a child. This metaphor inspired me to make the film where thousands of people board a train, most reach safely, but some lose their lives.”

He then revealed Vijay’s role in the film and said, “The protagonist wants to die, he’s travelling towards death in disgust. He no longer has a reason to live. He wants to visit his wife’s grave one last time to plant a sapling there before he dies. But a lot of things happen inside the stomach of this monster to make him forget his woes. The experience of his journey teaches him the value of life. How he thinks, had I not come on this journey, met these people, had this experience, he wouldn’t have learnt the value of life…that’s my climax.”

Internet reacts

While most people loved his hour-long masterclass, leaving comments like, “Best speech i ever heard he is pure genius,” and “1 hour of therapy session,” some were confused as to why he revealed the film’s story. One X (formerly Twitter) posted the clip, writing, “#Train Full Movie Story Leaked By #Mysskin Even With Climax.”

One fan joked, “Wake up babe, new mysskin yap dropped.” One X user thought the story seemed a little too similar to A Man Called Otto, “In Otto the lead character lives in a gated community but, here he changed that to Train but the base storyline is same.” An X user posted a meme of Balakrishna with ‘smiling with pain’ written on it and said, “Meanwhile producer Dhanu will be like.”

Train is directed by Mysskin and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, Nassar, Sampath Raj, KS Ravikumar, and others.