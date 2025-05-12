Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn't afford' daughter Aaliyah's wedding until Vijay Sethupathi helped him bag Maharaja role

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 12, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Anurag Kashyap opened up about how Vijay Sethupathi helped him earn some money at a time he was in dire need of it.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in the middle of a prolific spree as an actor. The filmmaker has played an antagonist or supporting role in several films over the last 3-4 years, most prominently the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Tamil hit Maharaja. The filmmaker has now revealed that working in the film was crucial for him as he wanted to fund daughter Aaliyah's wedding.

Anurag Kashyap opened up about daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding.
Anurag Kashyap opened up about daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding.

Anurag Kashyap on Vijay Sethupathi's help

During a session at The Huddle by The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap spoke on stage about working in the South films as an actor. Anurag revealed he bumped into Vijay Sethupathi when he was working on the post-production of his Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone-starrer, Kennedy. “After Imaikka Nodigal, I turned down a lot of South films. Offers kept coming every other day. Then, during post-production for Kennedy, I kept bumping into Vijay Sethupathi at my neighbour’s place. He told me there’s this amazing script they’ve been trying to get to me. I initially said no. But he helped me find something in Kennedy, so I gave him a ‘Thank You’ card in the film," the filmmaker said.

Anurag added that he spoke about the expenses of daughter Aaliyah's wedding to Vijay Sethupathi and the actor helped him get a role. “I told him, ‘I need to get my daughter married next year, and I don’t think I can afford it.’ And Vijay said, ‘We’ll help you.’ And that’s how Maharaja happened," revealed Anurag.

About Maharaja

Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan, was released in June 2024. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag, the film also starred Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami, and Divyabharathi in key roles. A sleeper hit, Maharaja grossed 190 crore worldwide, becoming one of 2024's highest-grossing Tamil films.

Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding

Anurag's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire, in December 2024 in Mumbai. The couple's wedding reception was attended by Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan, his nephew Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Bobby Deol.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn't afford' daughter Aaliyah's wedding until Vijay Sethupathi helped him bag Maharaja role
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On