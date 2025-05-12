Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn't afford' daughter Aaliyah's wedding until Vijay Sethupathi helped him bag Maharaja role

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in the middle of a prolific spree as an actor. The filmmaker has played an antagonist or supporting role in several films over the last 3-4 years, most prominently the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Tamil hit Maharaja. The filmmaker has now revealed that working in the film was crucial for him as he wanted to fund daughter Aaliyah's wedding. Anurag Kashyap opened up about daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding.

Anurag Kashyap on Vijay Sethupathi's help

During a session at The Huddle by The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap spoke on stage about working in the South films as an actor. Anurag revealed he bumped into Vijay Sethupathi when he was working on the post-production of his Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone-starrer, Kennedy. “After Imaikka Nodigal, I turned down a lot of South films. Offers kept coming every other day. Then, during post-production for Kennedy, I kept bumping into Vijay Sethupathi at my neighbour’s place. He told me there’s this amazing script they’ve been trying to get to me. I initially said no. But he helped me find something in Kennedy, so I gave him a ‘Thank You’ card in the film," the filmmaker said.

Anurag added that he spoke about the expenses of daughter Aaliyah's wedding to Vijay Sethupathi and the actor helped him get a role. “I told him, ‘I need to get my daughter married next year, and I don’t think I can afford it.’ And Vijay said, ‘We’ll help you.’ And that’s how Maharaja happened," revealed Anurag.

About Maharaja

Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan, was released in June 2024. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag, the film also starred Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami, and Divyabharathi in key roles. A sleeper hit, Maharaja grossed ₹190 crore worldwide, becoming one of 2024's highest-grossing Tamil films.

Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding

Anurag's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire, in December 2024 in Mumbai. The couple's wedding reception was attended by Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan, his nephew Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Bobby Deol.