Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja beats Prabhas' Baahubali 2 to become highest-grossing South Indian film in China

Vijay Sethupathi impressed the audience with his performance in the action thriller, Maharaja. After having its dream run at the Indian box office, the film has now become the highest-grossing South Indian film and the 10th biggest Indian grosser at the Chinese box office. Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja beats Prabhas' Baahubali 2 in China.

How Maharaja became the highest-grossing South Indian film in China

According to Sacnilk, Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja has surpassed Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 The Conclusion's lifetime total of ₹80.50 crore to become the biggest South Indian grosser in China. Maharaja has grossed approximately ₹85.75 crore in 21 days in China and is inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark at the Chinese box office.

Dangal still tops the list of biggest Indian grossers at the Chinese box office.

However, Aamir Khan's Dangal is still the highest-grossing Indian film in China. This is followed by Secret Superstar, Andhadhun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Hichki, PK, Mom, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. However, if Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja crosses ₹100-crore mark in China, it will surpass Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to become the 9th biggest Indian grosser at the Chinese box office.

Not only this, Maharaja is nearing ₹200-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film's worldwide collection stands at ₹193 crores, and if the film continues to perform well in China, it might get past the double century making it the 4th Tamil movie of 2024 to achieve the feat.

About Maharaja

Helmed by Nithilan Saminathan, the action thriller also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass, Manikandan, and Bharathiraja. The film follows the story of a barber in Chennai, who goes to the police station to retrieve his stolen dustbin only for the police officers to find his intentions to be something else.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is currently entertaining the audience with his recent release, Viduthalai Part 2. The Tamil-language period crime thriller film directed and co-produced by Vetrimaaran is receiving a positive response from the audience.