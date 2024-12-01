Menu Explore
Maharaja China box office: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap film clocks 19.30 crore in just 2 days

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 01, 2024 02:55 PM IST

Maharaja box China office day 2: Nithilan Saminathan's Tamil hit was recently released in China and did well at the box office.

Maharaja China box office: Nithilan Saminathan’s Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami and Mamta Mohandas-starrer Maharaja was released in June to rave reviews in India. The film has now been released in China and earned 19.30 crore in two days, according to Sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap’s Maharaja explores love through 3 fathers; but what about women's agency?)

Maharaja box office day 2 in China: Vijay Sethupathi plays the titular character in the film.

Maharaja box office China

Maharaja was released on 40,000 screens in China on November 29. The film earned 5.40 crore from its premieres. On its opening day, it made 4.60 crore, and it saw a spike in collection on day 2, bringing in 9.30 crore. The film’s total collection in China for two days stands at 19.30 crore. Maharaja is one of the highest-grossers in Tamil cinema this year, having made 125.38 crore worldwide. The film was made on an estimated budget of 20 crore.

According to PTI, Maharaja became the first Indian movie screened in China after both nations agreed to ease tensions along the LAC in Ladakh in a diplomatic move. In the past, Indian films like 3 Idiots, Dangal, Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium and Baahubali 2 did well at the Chinese box office.

About Maharaja

Vijay plays a soft-spoken barber called Maharaja who heads to the police station to file a complaint about his missing ‘Lakshmi’ - a dustbin. While he’s initially not taken seriously and brushed off by the police, his refusal to leave until they solve the case unravels something more sinister.

Jointly produced by The Route, Think Studios, and Passion Studios, Maharaja also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass, Manikandan and Bharathiraja.

With the film doing well in China, how much more it’ll earn remains to be seen. The Greatest of All Time, Amaran, Vettaiyan, Indian 2, and Raayan hold the top spots among the highest Tamil grossers this year.

