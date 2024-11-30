Beijing, Tamil movie "Maharaja", the first Indian film to be released in China after the last month’s accord to normalise ties between the two countries ending the standoff in eastern Ladakh, has earned around ₹16 crore on the first day of its release on Friday. Indian film 'Maharaja' makes waves in China; earns ₹ 16 crore at box office

According to cinema ticket sales portal Maoyan, the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer collected around RMB 13.37 million at the box office in China.

Ahead of its release, the film scored a high rating of 8.7/10 on Chinese movie review site Douban and is regarded as "one of the highest-rated Indian films in recent years".

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, "Maharaja" also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natty Natraj.

The film follows Maharaja , a barber in Chennai, who goes to the police station to retrieve his stolen dustbin only for the police officers to find his intentions to be something else.

"Maharaja" opened to a great response when it hit Indian screens on June 14, earning over ₹100 crore at home.

It is the first Indian film to be screened in China after both the countries firmed up an agreement on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year border standoff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their meeting in Kazan in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on October 23 endorsed the agreement and issued directions to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms and normalise ties that were hit by a deadly military clash in 2020 at Galwan Valley.

Indian films "Three Idiots", "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar", all starring Aamir Khan, were some of the major box office successes in China in recent years.

China has about 86,000 theatres all over the country, the highest in the world.

Chinese film critics say "Maharaja" is expected to do very well.

The strength of the film lies in its distinctive cultural expression and unique narrative techniques, Wang Peiyu, a Douban film critic, told state-run Global Times previously.

As a suspense film, "Maharaja" uses editing techniques to cleverly conceal the key actions of the protagonist, interspersing numerous subplots to confuse the audience. Through cross-cutting, it creates a feeling of simultaneity and carefully constructs a labyrinthine narrative, he noted.

Wang said many Chinese moviegoers have expressed that the film's theme, which deliberately misguides the audience and reveals the truth towards the end, leaving watchers stunned, can break through language and cultural barriers to resonate with Chinese audiences.

He pointed out that this subversive narrative approach not only gives the film a strong sense of sophistication but also makes it a standout in its genre, positioning it as a true blockbuster.

A viewer surnamed Li, who has watched the pre-screening of "Maharaja", said the movie continues the tradition of recent Indian films, which focus on social issues, while also incorporating religious beliefs and moral concepts from Indian culture.

For Chinese audiences, such films not only provide intellectual stimulation but also offer a chance to understand Indian culture from a different perspective, Li told the daily.

In recent years, Indian films have established a strong presence in the Chinese market. From "Dangal" to "Secret Superstar", these films have sparked discussions among audiences with their sincere emotions and social issues, she added.

Wang said Indian films have not only performed well at the box office but have also consistently won over Chinese audiences with their distinct themes and profound social issues.

Films like "Maharaja" often have a strong moral core, which is closely related to traditional Indian values. This is one of the key differences when compared to the more secular or individualistic narrative styles found in many Western films, said Wang.

He pointed out that in contrast, many Western suspense films focus more on psychological elements, dealing with themes of betrayal and justice, and rarely delve into cultural backgrounds.

Compared to Hollywood blockbusters like "Gladiator II", which attract attention with their global influence and epic production, films like "Maharaja" offer a different kind of appeal in the international market through their unique regional and philosophical elements, he said.

