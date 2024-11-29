Amaran OTT release: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi's 320 crore hit will stream on OTT from this date

Tamil film Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema in 2024. Even after four weeks, the movie produced by Kamal Haasan, is still running strong in theatres beating other big films in the fray. Based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan, the movie has grossed more than ₹320 crore at the box office and is unstoppable. Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi play Major Mukund and Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Amaran.

When will Amaran arrive on OTT?

There have been reports that the movie will stream on OTT from December 11 but is this true? Confirming when Amaran will stream on OTT, a source in the know told Hindustan Times exclusively, “Yes, Amaran will stream on Netflix from December 5.” Thus, Amaran will make its OTT debut on December 5 after the five-week window from its theatrical release which the makers had decided on.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan was honoured by the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for his performance as Major Mukund Varadarajan. The OTA is an important institution of the Indian Army which trains officers for the Short Service Commission The OTA in Chennai has an important connection to Major Varadarajan’s story as it was the starting point of his journey as an officer in the Indian Army.

Raaj Kamal Films International, which produced Amaran, shared this update on social media, posting pictures from the event and captioning it, “Honouring brilliance! The Officers Training Academy proudly felicitates Sivakarthikeyan for his phenomenal performance in Amaran, portraying Major Mukund Varadarajan, a distinguished alumnus of the OTA (sic).”

At the solemn event at the OTA, actor Sivakarthikeyan, who has now become one of the top five stars in Tamil cinema, stated, “It was an honour to portray Major Mukund's life, and I feel deeply connected to his story. This recognition means a lot to me, and it highlights the importance of telling stories about real-life heroes."

About Amaran

Amaran, which was directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, is based on the chapter on Major Mukund Varadarajan in the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film traces the journey of Major Mukund and his wife, Indu Rebecca Varghese (played by Sai Pallavi) and his eventual demise in a terrorist attack in Kashmir. The movie is still running successfully in theatres.