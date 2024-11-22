Student sues Amaran team for 1.1 crore after endless calls from Sai Pallavi fans; here's what happened

An engineering student from Chennai, VV Vaageesan, has sent a legal notice to the producers of Amaran after fielding incessant calls from Sai Pallavi’s fans. A report by The Hindu states that the student is suing the makers for ₹1.1 crore after his phone number was shown in the film. (Also Read: From mimicry artist to headlining ₹300 crore hit Amaran, how Sivakarthikeyan conquered Tamil cinema) Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi play Major Mukund and Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Amaran.

Student sues Amaran makers

Earlier this month, the publication wrote a report on how a romantic scene in Amaran between Sai and Sivakarthikeyan’s characters, Indhu Rebecca Varghese and Major Mukund, was causing trouble to a student. In a scene, Sai tosses a crumpled piece of paper at the hero with her mobile number written on it. In reality, the number belongs to Vaageesan, he claims, and it is linked to everything from his Aadhar to bank statements, making it difficult to change.

After the film was released on October 31, the student was celebrating Diwali with his family when numerous calls started pouring in, asking to speak to Sai. While he was initially unaware of the reason, he realised his mobile number was shown in the film after the volume of the calls increased. He now demands ₹1.1 crore in compensation for “untold hardships and mental agony”. He has also asked for his number to be removed from the film immediately.

The student told the publication that he has been unable to “sleep, study, or carry out basic activities without interruptions” since the film was released. While he initially tried to resolve the issue by posting on social media and tagging the director Rajkumar Periyasamy and lead actor Sivakarthikeyan, his requests went unanswered.

When Nagarjuna caused similar issues

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. When Puri Jagannadh’s Nagarjuna-starrer Shivamani was released in 2003, the person who owns the phone number shown in the film filed a legal suit. They claimed to have received numerous calls for Nagarjuna, causing them “immense agony.” In 2018, a man from Jharkhand sued Nagarjuna over his son, Akhil Akkineni-starrer Hello, using his phone number in a similar vein.

About Amaran

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Amaran is an adaptation of the book series, India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It narrates the life story of Major Mukund, who died during a counterterrorism operation and was awarded an Ashoka Chakra posthumously.