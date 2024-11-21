Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala attend IFFI 2024 days ahead of their wedding; to-be in-laws Nagarjuna, Amala join too

Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were spotted attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa, days before their wedding. Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni accompanied the engaged couple. The 55th edition of the film festival was kickstarted on November 20. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to marry soon: Know the date, wedding venue, guest list) Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala posed for pictures on the red carpet of IFFI 2024.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala attend IFFI 2024

Chaitanya and Sobhita looked happy as they walked hand-in-hand at the film festival. Chaitanya opted for a dark suit paired with a blue shirt, while Sobhita looked radiant in a pastel-hued kurta-pyjama set paired with a net dupatta.

The couple was all smiles as they were clicked by photographers, making their way into the festival. They also posed for pictures on the red carpet with Nagarjuna and Amala, with the former dressed in a dark shirt and pants, and the latter in a blue saree.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni posed together at IFFI 2024.

The upcoming wedding

Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in a close-knit traditional ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8 with just their parents in attendance. The bride also had a godhuma rayi pasupu danchadam ceremony in her hometown, Visakhapatnam, to kickstart the wedding festivities in October.

Sources told Hindustan Times that the couple will marry in a traditional Hyderabad ceremony on December 4. The wedding will take place at Chaitanya’s family-owned Annapurna Studios, with Sobhita sourcing traditional Telugu weaves. Recently, their wedding invite also went viral on social media. Along with the simple wedding card, a traditionally woven basket containing food packets, clothes, fresh flowers and a scroll.

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu but the couple separated in 2021. He dated Sobhita for two years before getting engaged to her this year. The couple was often spotted by fans in India and abroad while on vacations, though neither of them confirmed the dating rumours.

Upcoming work

Chaitanya will soon star in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. He plays a fisherman from Srikakulam in the film. Sobhita was last seen in the Zee5 film Love, Sitara.