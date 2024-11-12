Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Know all about their wedding venue, connection to groom's family legacy

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s much-awaited wedding will happen soon. The couple who made it official with an intimate engagement will take the next step in their relationship on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Know all about the venue. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to marry soon: Know more inside details) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 9 this year.

Naga Chaitanya’s connection to Annapurna Studios

For the unversed, Chaitanya is the grandson of late actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) and son of actor Nagarjuna. Annapurna Studios holds a sentimental value for the Akkineni family, symbolising their long legacy in the Telugu film industry. ANR’s statue also stands here as a tribute to his contribution to the film industry. Sources close to the couple suggest that Chaitanya wants to begin his marital journey by seeking his grandfather’s blessings at a location that holds such significance.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Sources close to the couple told Hindustan Times recently that while they had their heart set on ‘four to five locations’, they have zeroed in on Annapurna Studios to honour Chaitanya’s family legacy. The muhurtam is set, but sources have yet to reveal if they’ll have a morning or evening wedding, even if it’s clear that it’ll be a traditional Telugu wedding. Much like the engagement ceremony in Hyderabad and the goduma raayi pasupu danchadam (crushing turmeric) ceremony in Sobhita’s hometown, Visakhapatnam, the guest list is expected to be tight.

Their love story

Chaitanya and Sobhita began dating in 2022, hard-launching their relationship on Instagram after their engagement this year. Pictures of the two on vacations often leaked online, leading to speculation that they were dating. Their first public appearance together also seemed to honour the family legacy because it was at the recently held ANR Awards ceremony. The couple has yet to officially announce their wedding plans.

Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021. On the work front, he will soon star in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi. Sobhita was last seen in Vandana Kataria’s Zee5 film Love, Sitara.