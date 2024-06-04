Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's new holiday pic emerges from a wine-tasting session in Europe; check it out

Sobhita Dhulipala does not speak about her relationship status and insists on focusing on her work rather than her personal life. Despite her dating life being the centre of gossip mills, she hasn't opened up about the same. However, a recent holiday picture with Naga Chaitanya has once again sparked rumours about their relationship. (Also read: Interview: Sobhita Dhulipala calls Cannes 2024 ‘incredible year for Indian films’) Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala were recently spotted at a wone tasting session in Europe.

Sobhita vacations with Naga in Europe

In a picture posted on Reddit and other social media platforms, the duo was clicked at a wine-tasting session in Europe. In the photo, Naga and Sobhita are seen together at the bar.

The caption read, “Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita spotted in Europe at a wine tasting few days ago.” A fan commented, “They have been spotted together for years. And have been going steady.” Another fan wrote, “Yes ... they went on vacation a few times , also posted on this sub ... this is just the most recent time… side note -- both are looking good in the pic you uploaded (chef too).” A Reddit user also said, "They got close and are 'close' friends I guess." Another user commented, “Lovely weather for wine tasting in Europe!”

When Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about being in love

In a recent interview with GQ India, Sobhita was asked if she is in love. The actor replied, “I am always in love. Love is such a defining fuel. It’s probably the only thing that’s a necessity and a luxury.” However, both her and Naga have neither confirmed nor denied about their relationship. Sobhita is known for her role in Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven series. The actor also starred in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selavan: 1 and Ponniyin Selvan: 2 and Adivi Sesh's Major. She was last seen in Dev Patel's action-thriller Monkey Man.

Sobhita will be next seen in Vandana Kataria's Sitara, backed by RSVP Movies.