Love, Sitara actor Rajeev Siddhartha praises Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘Her dedication to her craft is truly inspiring’

Rajeev Siddhartha, known for playing versatile characters, was recently seen in the thriller series Honeymoon Photographer. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actor speaks about his acting journey, Aashram, Prakash Jha and more.

Rajeev Siddhartha on working with Sobhita Dhulipala

Rajeev also recently appeared in Love, Sitara. While sharing his experience with Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev says, “It was a pleasant experience working with her. Right from the first day we met at the workshop to the final filming of the film. It was a very collaborative effort. Both of us cared about how the film would turn out. Our scenes had a lot of give and take. Both of us were working towards uplifting the scene and the film. I must credit our director, Vandana Kataria, because she is so passionate about cinema in general that her energy tripled, and she set the film's tone. Everybody in the cast and crew worked hard to realise her vision.”

Rajeev Siddhartha on his acting journey

When asked about how he views his journey as an actor from Dil, Dosti, Etc to Love, Sitara, Rajeev points out, "Dil Dosti, Etc happened when I was in my first year of college. I had no intention of becoming an actor back then. The film was being shot at Delhi University, and they shot it in our college. They asked us who wanted to act in this film. We all put our hands up because we were curious and excited about it. I got the part, but I was not at all keen. I never had a dream or ambition of becoming an actor professionally. But our director Manish was impressed and said, 'You got great screen presence, and you should try and pursue acting.' So, he was encouraging me."

He further said, "Only after working as a wealth advisor did I realise I should do it, and I got the courage to do it. I started doing theatre; I still do it. I started with Lillete Dubey. My first play with her was Aadhe Adhure. It was a classic written by Mohan Rakesh. We toured the country and went abroad with it, and that stage helped give me an excellent foundation as an actor. I feel as a human, I have evolved, and it tickles down and seeps into my acting as well. As an actor, if you are devoted to your craft, then magic happens. Hard work eventually does pay off."

Rajeev Siddhartha reflects on playing versatile roles

Aashram explored a dark reality on a very sensitive subject. When questioned about his transition while working in Love, Sitara, as the film has an intense take on human relationships, Rajeev states, "Aashram was a dream project for me. I got to work with Prakash Jha Sir, a living legend. I got to work with such a significant ensemble of actors. I have always looked back at it fondly, as it was a very enriching experience. My journey as an artist has a lot of roles to play in expanding my outlook on acting. It was a turning point for me, and I am very grateful to the audiences who loved and appreciated it. Every time I go anywhere, people ask me about the new season. A lot of love and affection has come through that project. It is based on a dark and gritty subject, but I play the role of a journalist fighting for the good. It is a more morally stable character in the series. The character had so much integrity to stand for what was right despite everything around him falling apart."

He further says, “In Love, Sitara, my character, is also solid. So, there is a similarity between the parts. One is a small-town journalist, while the other is a high-end chef from a big city. But even in Love, Sitara, there are a lot of complexities because the family dynamics are such that everyone is betraying someone in some form. It was beautiful to play a chef as I trained at Farzi Cafe for one and a half months. I was also the proxy head chef for the longest time. That helped me get the body language of the character right. If I hadn't trained hard enough as a chef, I wouldn't be able to do those scenes. I appreciate everybody in the restaurant or hotel business because life is tough. I cannot choose which one of the characters I like more because you love the people you are portraying and have a responsibility towards them.”

Rajeev Siddhartha on working in Honeymoon Photographer

When quizzed about what unique aspect in the story and concept of Honeymoon Photographer attracted him to the script, Rajeev points out, "I have never wanted to be typecast. I have been fortunate that I haven't got a script where I got to play a similar character as the previous one. I got the Honeymoon Photographer script because it differs from all the other parts I have done. Here is a man who lacks basic empathy and is selfish, dangerous, and psychopathic in that sense. So, I love exploring my range as an actor. The director, Arjun Srivastava, is also the editor. So, I knew that since it is a whodunnit, the editing had to be very crisp. So, he has done a fantastic job in it."

He further says, “As an artist, you want to be a part of as many different stories as possible. This was a different concept because somebody had taken the couple on a honeymoon to photograph when they were vacationing. While reading the script till the last episode, I couldn't tell who had done it. So, if while reading only it is so intriguing, once it is made with all others aspects like editing and sound design, it will make it even more interesting. The audiences love it as there is a twist after every episode, and it is quite a binge-worthy series.”