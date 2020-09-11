e-paper
Sobhita Dhulipala to resume shooting for Sitara in November, film to get a direct-to-digital release

Sitara, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha in the lead roles, will resume shooting in November. The film is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release.

bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha star in Sitara.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha star in Sitara.
         

Producer Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies has announced its next direct-to-digital release, Sitara, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha. The film, directed by Vandana Kataria, revolves around a fiercely independent interior designer and an aspiring chef working out the issues in their relationship.

Sitara will resume filming in November. After a brief schedule in Mumbai, the shoot was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sobhita expressed her excitement about being back on set. “A film like Sitara is a step taken with small feet towards a larger newness in Indian cinema. I’m truly glad to belong with it and now that we go back to shoot in November, we as a team are returning stronger in mind, body and spirit. Raring to go!,” she said.

“A story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humor! Our next Digital Film #Sitara is back on floors in November. #FridaysWithRSVP,” a tweet shared on RSVP Movies’ official handle read, along with a still from the film. In the photo, Sobhita was seen planting a kiss on Rajeev’s forehead.

 

The screenplay has been co-written by Vandana and Sonia Bahl, with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal writing the dialogues.

Vandana said that Sitara is a relatable story, as it is about ‘something that all modern-day families experience’. She said, “Sitara is a story that has been very close to my heart. It is something that all modern-day families experience but are reluctant to confront. Having a producer like Ronnie on board is just a perfect fit to say such stories. The pandemic did disrupt our schedule but given the new normal, I am excited to get back on set and bring this story to life.”

Ronnie said, “Sitara is a story about love, appreciation, acceptance, forgiveness and redemption. There can be no better woman than Vandana to direct this digital film for RSVP. Hoping to bring this story about a dysfunctional family to audiences early next year.”

