Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to marry soon: Know the date, wedding venue, guest list

Wedding bells are ringing, and it’s not long before actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will exchange garlands for becoming Mr and Mrs, if sources are to be believed. The couple engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad after dating for two years and will soon be married. Here’s all we know. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make first public appearance ahead of wedding at ANR National Awards 2024) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will get married in Hyderabad soon.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding details

When: Sources tell Hindustan Times that the much-awaited Tollywood wedding will occur on December 4. The muhurtam is set, even if those close to the couple remain tight-lipped about the specificities of the hour that the couple will make it official. It remains to be seen if the couple will have a morning or evening wedding.

Where: Ever since the couple made it official, many have wondered whether Chaitanya and Sobhita will have their wedding in Rajasthan or somewhere abroad. And while the couple has their heart set on ‘four to five locations’, if all goes as planned, they will get married at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, honouring the groom’s family legacy.

What: Much like the tight-knit engagement in Hyderabad and the godhuma raayi pasupu danchadam (crushing turmeric) ceremony in Sobhita’s hometown, Visakhapatnam, the wedding ceremony will be a traditional Telugu affair with traditions like jeelakarra bellam (when the couple out a cumin-jaggery paste on each other’s heads) to be followed.

Who: The couple is expected to keep the wedding low-key, similar to their engagement and pasupu danchadam ceremonies. While Sobhita’s family members, apart from the Akkineni and Daggubati families, are expected to be present for the big day, sources say the couple plans to keep their guest list as trimmed as possible to include only their closest people.

Their love story

Chaitanya and Sobhita are not one to talk much about each other in the press, even keeping the news of their dating secret for as long as possible. The couple began courting each other in 2022 and only hard-launched their relationship on Instagram after their engagement in 2024. Their first public appearance was at the ANR Awards, where Chiranjeevi received an award from Amitabh Bachchan.

Chaitanya spoke about getting married at an event in August and said, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding, but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it to be.” Sobhita spoke to Galatta in September about the ‘Telugu-ness’ of special moments like these and said, “I always wanted Telugu-ness to be a part of moments like this. I am very attached to my roots, to tradition and my parents.”