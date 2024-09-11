Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Rana Daggubati touches his feet and says 'we're South Indian, this is how we do it'

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Banerjee attended an IIFA 2024 pre-event in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Several videos and pictures of the actors sharing fun moments and conversations emerged on social media platforms. They attended the press conference for the upcoming edition of the awards ceremony. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan goes back to short hair look at IIFA 2024 event in Mumbai. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan and Rana Daggubati at the IIFA 2024 pre-event.

Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet

In a clip, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shah Rukh was seen teasing and saying how the "new generation" touches the feet of an older person. Later, Rana Daggubati came on stage and greeted Shah Rukh with a hug. Rana then touched Shah Rukh and Karan Johar's feet and said, "We are fully South Indian, so this is how we do it." This left Shah Rukh smiling and hugging Rana. Karan was also seen smiling at this gesture of Rana.

Fans react to Rana's gesture

The audience loudly cheered when Rana touched their feet. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "South Indians are very big in culture." "Hahaha, super cute," a person wrote. "Lovely gesture...Can't wait to see them at IIFA," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "So humble and charming, SRK." Another fan commented, "He is the one everyone loves. This is so wholesome."

Who will host, perform at IIFA

Shah Rukh, Karan, Rana, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee will showcase their hosting skills in Abu Dhabi soon. Abhishek will host IIFA Rocks along with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shah Rukh and Karan will host the main awards night. Rana, on the other hand, will host IIFA Utsavam. There will also be performances by veteran actor Rekha and stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. The IIFA Awards 2024 will take place between September 27 and 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

About Shah Rukh's new look

At the event held on Tuesday evening, Shah Rukh was seen sporting a sleek, short hairstyle. He opted for a black T-shirt paired with flare pants and white sneakers. He also wore a black cap. His long hair had been a defining feature in his recent public appearances, including his appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, where he sported a ponytail and a bold beard.