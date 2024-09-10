Shah Rukh Khan goes back to short hair look at IIFA 2024 event in Mumbai. Watch

Shah Rukh debuts short hair look

Shah Rukh was spotted in an all-black attite for the event held in Mumbai. He wore a black hat from the brand D'YAVOL Luxury Collective, which is co-founded by his eldest son Aryan Khan. A paparazzo account shared a video from the event where Shah Rukh was seen arriving at the event, and going to his front row seat. He also hugged Rana Daggubati at the event.

Karan Johar was also seen at the event. Both Karan and Shah Rukh also took to the stage a few minutes later and addressed the press. The two of them are going to host the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan at the IIFA press conference.

More details

Earlier, Shah Rukh shared his views about taking hosting duties, saying, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!"

IIFA 2024 will be a three-day affair, running from September 27 to September 29. The first day (September 27) is the day of IIFA Utsavam, which will celebrate the four South Indian film industries. Day 2 (September 28) is the night of the IIFA Awards. The last day of the festivities, September 29, is dedicated to IIFA Rocks for the music industry. Vicky Kaushal will also be joining Shah Rukh and Karan to co-host the ceremony.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki. Fans will see him next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It will also star his daughter Suhana Khan.