Zayed Khan shares Main Hoon Na co-star Shah Rukh Khan used to hate that he would lose in this video game

What Zayed said

During the chat when Rohit asked Zayed to talk a little about his experience working with Shah Rukh on the film, he said, "Shah Rukh Khan is such a well-prepared [actor]. He is an ocean of insight. When you are with him, you don’t feel that he is pressurising you to perform as well as he is. What he is doing is, he is always observing and he is giving you his best back.”

Zayed went on to add, "We used to play a lot of video games together. He is a full on game geek. He used to hate the fact that I used to beat him in FIFA 2000. At night, after pack up, we used to play the whole time. He would make me play until he won.”

More details

Zayed also opened up about messing up an important scene in the film, which co-starred Kirron Kher, and how the energy dropped on the set. He recalled how Shah Rukh helped him in rehearsing the lines, which gave him a lot of confidence and he went ahead to give a great scene. Zayed said that Shah Rukh taught him a lesson in life, that one should prepare everything ahead of the scene. It is not like competition, but a preparation.

Zayed was last seen in Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene. He is gearing up for his OTT debut with The Film That Never Was.