Zayed Khan shares Main Hoon Na co-star Shah Rukh Khan used to hate that he would lose in this video game
Zayed Khan and Shah Rukh Khan co-starred in Main Hoon Na, which was directed by Farah Khan. Zayed talked about on-set memories of that film.
Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan played half-brothers in Main Hoon Na. The Farah Khan directorial was a big hit when it released in 2004. In a new interview with Rohit Roy for the latest episode of RiteBite Maz Protein TV, Zayed shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh, and how they both used to play video games together. (Also read: Zayed Khan says he should not have done too many big multi-starrers: ‘I wasn’t bred to do artistic films')
What Zayed said
During the chat when Rohit asked Zayed to talk a little about his experience working with Shah Rukh on the film, he said, "Shah Rukh Khan is such a well-prepared [actor]. He is an ocean of insight. When you are with him, you don’t feel that he is pressurising you to perform as well as he is. What he is doing is, he is always observing and he is giving you his best back.”
Zayed went on to add, "We used to play a lot of video games together. He is a full on game geek. He used to hate the fact that I used to beat him in FIFA 2000. At night, after pack up, we used to play the whole time. He would make me play until he won.”
More details
Zayed also opened up about messing up an important scene in the film, which co-starred Kirron Kher, and how the energy dropped on the set. He recalled how Shah Rukh helped him in rehearsing the lines, which gave him a lot of confidence and he went ahead to give a great scene. Zayed said that Shah Rukh taught him a lesson in life, that one should prepare everything ahead of the scene. It is not like competition, but a preparation.
Zayed was last seen in Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene. He is gearing up for his OTT debut with The Film That Never Was.
