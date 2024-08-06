Zayed Khan calls Hrithik Roshan, sister Sussanne Khan ‘modern family’: It's taken a while to get there

Zayed on Hrithik

“We never drifted apart. In fact, we did everything that a brother-in-law should at that time. While it was and when it wasn’t… we were always the same because, at the end of the day, his children are my children. They have grown up in my hands. We are too mature for all of this. There are more important things. It was their choice, and what had to happen, happened,” Zayed said. He added that he still looks up to Hrithik for work advice. He said that also works in his advantage because Hrithik is “someone who doesn't need to be nice to him.”

Zayed says they're the new ‘modern family’

“We are like the new modern family. It is crazy; there is extreme acceptance from everyone. It has taken a while to get there, but now that it is together, it is beautiful. We all party together, we get together under one roof, and have a ball,” Zayed said.

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000, around the time when his blockbuster debut film, father Rakesh Roshan's romantic drama Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released. However, they split up in 2014 and now co-parent two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

The two have maintained their cordial relations and are often seen under the same roof at intimate family gatherings. In fact, even Zayed and Sussanne's mother Zarine Khan said in a recent interview that she still considers Hrithik as her son.

While Hrithik is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad, Sussanne is in a relationship with television personality Arslan Goni.

Hrithik was last seen in a cameo in Maneesh Sharma's spy thriller Tiger 3. He'll reprise his role of Kabir in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, also a part of the YRF Spy Universe. He will be seen locking horns with Jr NTR in the film.