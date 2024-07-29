Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad 'are very much together', make first joint public appearance amid breakup rumours. Watch

Hrithik Roshan attended the Ambani wedding without Saba Azad, which fuelled breakup rumours. Now, the actors have shut down the speculation with their joint appearance. Hrithik and Saba were spotted on a movie date on Sunday. A video of them at a multiplex as they stepped out to watch Deadpool & Wolverine has found its way on Reddit and convinced fans that Hrithik and Saba ‘are still together’. Also read | Saba Azad on getting hate, being scrutinised for dating Hrithik Roshan: 'Hatred is palpable, you feel like s***' Hrithik Roshan was spotted with girlfriend Saba Azad on Sunday in Mumbai.

Hrithik-Saba's movie date amid breakup speculation

Sharing their video, a Redditor said, "Saba Hrithik are very much together. No break up has happened." Saba held Hrithik's arm in the clip. They were both dressed in casual looks for the movie outing, and sported face masks.

Many reacted to their video. One Redditor said, "Why every time rumours arises, couples gets papped the next day..." Another commented, “So they make appearance after we talk about them...”

What led to split rumours?

Recently, a Reddit post mentioned how Hrithik attended Anant Ambani’s wedding without Saba. Hrithik was also seen without her at the last rites of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s mother, Menaka Irani. The Redditor also said that Hrithik did not promote Saba’s latest song, which added to the breakup rumors.

Hrithik Roshan poses for photographs as he arrives to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. (File Photo/PTI)

'What's happening?'

The post read, "HR (Hrithik Roshan), Saba broke up??? This is the second time he was spotted without her. The first was at the Ambani's, and now at Farah's place. He was with his mom instead. He didn't promote her latest song. What's happening there?"

A comment under the post read, "Wasn’t there a blind sometime back about their breakup?" Someone wrote, "They haven’t broken up based off their Instagram interaction. But that hardly says anything or not." A comment also read, "It seems that they're still together, go check Instagram and you'll see that he still likes all her posts and comments on them."

Reacting to it, a person wrote, “Aamir Khan is divorced yet they (Aamir and ex-wife Kiran Rao) holiday together... plus HR himself is friendly enough with his ex wife (Sussanne Khan).”

Hrithik and Sussanne officially divorced in 2014 after tying the knot in December 2000. Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni, and co-parents sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008 – with ex-husband Hrithik.