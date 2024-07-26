Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty and more stars pay their last respects to Farah Khan's mother Menaka Irani

Film director and choreographer Farah Khan and filmmaker Sajid Khan's mother Menaka Irani died in Mumbai. She recently celebrated her birthday and was having health issues. Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their last respects on Friday afternoon. Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, MC Stan and others were seen at Farah Khan's residence. (Also read: Farah Khan's mother Menaka Irani dies days after 'multiple surgeries') Rani Mukerji and Shilpa Shetty arrive at Farah Khan's house.

Rani Mukerji at Farah Khan's residence

Rani Mukerji, who has worked with Farah in many of her films, was the first one to be spotted by the paparazzi as she made her way inside the director's residence. Rani wore a white shirt kurti, and quietly made her way inside. She was also spotted coming out of the apartment and stepping inside her car.

Shilpa Shetty was also spotted arriving at Farah Khan's residence, wearing an oversized white shirt and blue jeans. The actor got out of her car and headed straight inside the apartment.

T-series co-owner Bhushan Kumar was also seen at Farah's residence. Last week, Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar died after her prolonger battle with cancer. Farah had attended the funeral and was seen breaking down in tears. MC Stan and Shiv Thakare were also spotted at Farah's residence.

More details

On July 12, Farah Khan had shared a sweet birthday post for her mother. The caption read, "We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This past month has been a revelation of how much I love my mom, Menka. She's been the strongest and bravest person I've ever seen, with her sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries."

Menaka Irani was the sister of actor Daisy Irani and screenwriter Honey Irani. Filmmakers Zoya and Farhan Akhtar are her niece and nephew. Menaka brought up Farah and Sajid singlehandedly after their father's death.