When Sussanne Khan opened up about divorce with Hrithik Roshan

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:51 IST

When Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced their decision to end their marriage of 13 years in 2013, it came as a bolt from the blue for fans. Two years after their divorce, in 2016, she shared the reason behind their split.

In an interview with Femina, Sussanne had said, “We had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it’s better we weren’t together. It was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship.”

Even though their marriage ended, there is no bad blood between Hrithik and Sussanne. She said that they were “very committed” to their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and would always put their interests first.

“We are close (friends). We do chat a lot even though we don’t hang out together anymore. But above all, we are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it’s important to put our differences aside and protect them,” she had said.

Currently, Sussanne is living at Hrithik’s residence, so that their sons can spend time with both of them during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking his ex-wife for being “so supportive and understanding”.

“This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting,” Hrithik wrote.

“Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart,” the actor added.

