Hrithik Roshan on sister Sunaina: ‘It’s a beautiful relationship, with us and with our kids, it’s all about wisdom’

With Shahid Kapoor’s latest film Kabir Singh ruling the box office, actor Hrithik Roshan has admitted Bollywood has largely promoted heroes with ‘victim syndrome’ and propagated ‘this idea of obsessive love’. Kabir Singh, an official remake of Vijay Devarakonda’s Arjun Reddy, has widely being panned by critics for promoting misogyny.

Speaking with GQ in an interview, he said, “Every single Hindi film hero, until 2006, has had a victim syndrome, and propagated this idea of obsessive love. I blame my people for creating this mindset. I agree whole-heartedly, (with) the reviews of Kabir Singh fresh in my mind. The Hindi film hero is a baby. The only reason he thinks he’s strong is because he knows he has an audience. So he’ll have his guitar in his hand, half a smile on his face, a teardrop in his eye and he’ll sing to himself because he knows he’s being watched. And anyone who’s grown up making that guy his idol, is done for in life.”

Speaking about his sister Sunaina, Hrithik said, “It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love… Is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love.”

In his upcoming film, Super 30, Hrithik will play Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar and will be seen portraying his early life as well as his well-known initiative, Super 30. The actor has said he is now consciously choosing films that deeply move him. Hrithik said, “(then) The rest of the journey becomes easy. I’m not a very good actor, I’m not the fittest guy. I’m the opposite of these things, so movies for me are a very difficult thing [to make]. It takes a lot out of me to do the simplest things that other actors do instinctively. That’s why I need to find stories that fuel me to go through the entire process – to wake up at 6 o’clock, to take the aching back, knees, shoulders, the broken bones – and do what I do. Super 30 just hit it out of the park for me, especially the climax.”

Hrithik also claimed that he is happy to see that the star system is withering away. “We’re getting to a much better place. It’s far more real – that whole concept of actors being gods? The distance isn’t that much now. Look at Tiger (Shroff), Varun (Dhawan), Ranbir (Kapoor)– they’re chill. No one’s walking around like a star. But they’re still delivering hit films.”

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 09:15 IST