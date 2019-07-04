Mahie Gill poses with daughter Veronica for the first time in exclusive photos. See here

Actor Mahie Gill recently took everyone by surprise when she revealed that she is mother to a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Veronica with her boyfriend who she has been “dating for more than 10 years now”. Calling it a big little secret of her life, the actor shares that it was a conscious decision to keep her pregnancy and daughter’s birth under wraps.

“There are personal reasons as to why I didn’t post Veronica’s picture on social media. I’m a very private and shy person and there are a lot of things that have happened in my life which has never come out in public,” Mahie says adding, “Veronica is a daddy’s girl and is smart and intelligent. She looks like a Russian kid and has beautiful hair. She is a music buff.”

Quashing the rumours about her child being born through surrogacy and being adopted, the actor says, “She is my biological child. When I got pregnant, I took a break for a year from acting since no interesting project came my way. Thus, my pregnancy never came in the public eye. Then, Veronica was born in August 2016, and I got busy with her and started losing weight as well till the time I got my next project which was Sahib Biwi Gangster 3 (2018),” Mahie recalls.

Actor Mahie Gill spends time with her daughter Veronica in the pool.

When asked if she was scared to come out in public about her daughter, Mahie says, “Being unmarried and having a biological baby might be a taboo even now in society but I don’t think it’s a big issue at all.”

Not willing to spill the beans about the man of her life, the 43-year-old actor says, “Hai koi, I’ll share it soon some day. He doesn’t want to come into the limelight as he is not comfortable with it. All I can say is that he is a Hindu boy from Jammu and is based in Goa. He is in the hotel management business and we first met 10 years back on a cruise from Mumbai to Goa.”

Since they have a long distance relationship due to erratic work schedule, the actor says “the best part of our relationship is that we give space and freedom to each other.”

Mahie Gill’s daughter Veronica at her playschool.

Talking about their plans of marriage, the actor shares, “I feel marriage is a beautiful thing and maybe next year, I’ll tie the knot with my boyfriend. There is no pressure of marriage though. If it happens, it will be a very simple Hindu wedding ceremony. I don’t want to make it a big affair.”

Mahie’s first marriage happened when she was 18 and it didn’t work out well. The actor says she now has a better understanding of marriage. “I got married after I finished my studies and it was a love marriage. Things didn’t go smoothly between us because we were immature and couldn’t connect well. But whatever happens, happens for good. I’m very happy with my life right now. I found true love in my boyfriend and will soon tie the knot,” Mahie signs off.

