Mahie Gill reveals she has a 3-year-old daughter: ‘I haven’t married yet. I will get married when I want to’

Bollywood actor Mahie Gill, who is best known for her role in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster films and Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D, has revealed that she gave birth to a girl three years ago and is a proud, single mother to the young girl who turns three in August.

Speaking with Navbharat Times in an interview, Mahie said that no one ever asked her and therefore she did not tell anyone that she is a single mom to a young girl. “Now that you have asked me, let me tell you. I am a mother to a young girl who turns three this August. Yes, I haven’t married yet. I will get married when I want to.”

Asked if she plans to get married, Mahie told the Hindi daily, “Why do I need to get married? I am happy like this (single) and I think one can stay happily unmarried. One can have a family and kids even without a marriage. I do not think we need marriage for kids and a family. Marriage is a beautiful thing but whether or not to go for it, is a personal choice.”

She also said she is not exactly single as she has found the man she loves. “Love is very important for me. I need someone who loves me, trusts me and gives me freedom. I have found such a man for myself. My boyfriend lives in Goa and that is why I often visit Goa. We are in a live-in relationship and we may get married later. My daughter’s name is Veronica and my aunt takes care of her. She lives with me in Mumbai.”

Actor Neena Gupta was the first woman in Bollywood to have proudly gave birth to her daughter, Masaba Gupta, out of wedlock and brought her up on her own.

Mahie is currently awaiting the release of Family of Thakurganj.

