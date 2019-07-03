Raveena Tandon deletes tweets slamming Zaira Wasim, asks ‘was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear’

Actor Raveena Tandon, who slammed Zaira Wasim and called her ‘two film old’ who is ungrateful to the industry after the Dangal star announced her decision to quit Bollywood, has further mellowed down after a video surfaced in the media claiming Zaira was forced to make the exit. She has deleted her earlier tweet where she had slammed the Dangal actor.

Raveena tweeted, “I wish her luck and strength. After seeing this,I now regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement.Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films,cinema,the industry, that I was born into.Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh..”

“If this is true and the reason for her to quit,if she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl.Was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear? She was a role model to so many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that they could achieve,” she added.

If this is true and the reason for her to quit,if she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl.Was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear?She was a role model to so many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that they could achieve. https://t.co/Ym4aih4PBC — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

I wish her luck and strengthAfter seeing this,I now regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement.Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films,cinema,the industry, that I was born into.Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh. https://t.co/Okcg3NrCFa — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

Late Saturday, Zaira shared a long note on her social media accounts declaring that she is leaving Bollywood, citing religious reasons. “Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that’s never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand. As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else,” she wrote.

I kept procrastinating by tricking and deluding my conscience into the idea that I know what I am doing doesn’t feel right but assumed that I will put an end to this whenever the time feels right and I continued to put myself in a vulnerable position where it was always so easy to succumb to the environment that damaged my peace, imaan and my relationship with Allah,” she added.

5 years ago I made a decision that changed my life and today I’m making another one that’ll change my life again and this time for the better Insha’Allah! :) https://t.co/ejgKdViGmD — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) June 30, 2019

Reacting to the announcement, Raveena lashed out at Zaira and tweeted, “Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves .”

After making a high profile debut with Aamir Khan as his onscreen daughter, Zaira went on to feature as the lead in Advait Chauhan’s Secret Superstar – the story of a young, aspiring singer who needs to fight her own father in order to realize her dreams. She has also completed Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink where she will be seen along with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

